Last-minute Gift Ideas for Gardeners, Outdoor Enthusiasts and Smart Home Owners from Weatherflow-Tempest

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season coming to a close, you may be scrambling to find a unique gift for your favorite person. To make your gift-giving easier WeatherFlow-Tempest, Inc. has put together a dream list of cool last-minute gifts for weather geeks, gardeners and outdoor enthusiasts.

For Weather Watchers, Gadget Lovers, and Gardeners

The Tempest weather system WeatherFlow WINDmeter

The Tempest Weather System leverages powerful machine learning and state-of-the-art modeling capabilities to provide the most precise, local forecast available - guaranteed. With simple installation, Tempest was designed with no moving parts, is solar-powered and wireless, and provides instant online access to weather data via free iOS and Android apps. Tempest has direct integrations with the most popular third party smart home services, and helps protect your family and property with instant alerts to rain, lightning, wind, and more. The Tempest normally retails for $329 but is 10% off with free holiday expedited shipping (U.S. only) using the code TISTHESEASON. (Offer ends 12/21/21)

For the Outdoor Enthusiast on the Go

The Weatherflow WEATHERmeter is a highly accurate miniature weather device used with your smartphone to measure wind, temperature, humidity and pressure readings. You can record data in a variety of compatible apps including the free Wind & Weather Meter app and share reports instantly via email, SMS, Twitter, Instagram, and more. The WEATHERmeter connects wirelessly to your smartphone up to 100 feet away.

An invaluable tool for the outdoor sportsperson, the WEATHERmeter is also a fun gadget to teach kids about meteorology. Simple to use, now anyone can capture and share accurate weather data with the WEATHERmeter. Now available for $89.95. Expedited shipping available.

Great for Golfers, Sailers, and more…

WeatherFlow WINDmeters are pocket-sized anemometers that capture highly accurate wind measurements. You can record data in a variety of compatible apps including the free Wind & Weather Meter app and share reports instantly via email, SMS, Twitter, Instagram, and more.

WINDmeter connects wirelessly to your smartphone up to 100 feet away. Record and share accurate wind data with the WINDmeter. Currently available for $59.95. Expedited shipping available.

About WeatherFlow

WeatherFlow-Tempest Inc. is a technology company disrupting the private sector weather industry. Their mission is to help mitigate and control the enormous cost of weather on business and daily life. Formed in 2019, the company has already experienced explosive growth already, with an array of technology and services designed to scale globally.

WeatherFlow-Tempest is led by a team of experienced entrepreneurs and scientists, many of whom began creating weather observing networks and providing high resolution weather forecasts in the early 90's. With patented Nearcast Technology and proprietary observing data from the Tempest Network at the heart of the company, WeatherFlow provides multiple innovative value-added products and services.

Media Contact

Megan Alba

405-973-8077

[email protected]

SOURCE Weatherflow-Tempest