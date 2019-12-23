Last Shot Announces 90% Of Pre-order Sales at Amazon Fulfillment Center

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week saw a tremendous increase in the level of excitement toward our pathway to success as we entered into our fulfillment relationships with Amazon. We are excited about the Amazon relationship for all of the obvious reasons; global exposure, large potential customer database, profitable sales and Amazon's own growth curve that will take everyone with them as they climb the profitability ladder.

Shortly after being notified by Amazon that Last Shot was received at their fulfillment center in California. Orders placed by eager customers began to flow in and within days, 90% of the original shipment was already in queue for delivery. While we anticipated that Last Shot would be well received by consumers based on surveys and feedback, we were delightfully surprised at the level of activity we are getting after a very short introductory time period.

As the demand increases, we are already making plans to re-order and get the second shipment from the packer into Amazon. The significance of Last Shot's quick acceptance by consumers is that it reinforces our understanding of the markets desire for a healthy alternative beverage to hydrate the body without all of the harmful ingredients.

Another positive attribute is that our results through Amazon already signals to us that the levels of customer demand will rise, and this exposure will positively impact our other traditional Last Shot customer channels. Amazon and its multi-billion dollar marketing apparatus will be an enormous asset to support every level of our own distribution efforts and when this happens our growth will be accelerated.

We have been talking about this for quite some time, and now that it is here, we can rest comfortably for now, knowing we can meet the demand and create an even more loyal and excited consumer base. Amazon was a great strategy for us, and this has already been demonstrated with the early activity we have been experiencing.

Safe Harbor:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as EQ Energy Drink, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new business opportunities and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information contact:

Mo Owens, CEO, FOUNDER

3230 S. Polaris Road. Suite #20

Las Vegas N.V. 89118

Cell : +1(702)806-5943

Mo@drinklastshotlv.com

www.drinklastshotlv.com/

www.facebook.com/drinkeq

SOURCE Last Shot

