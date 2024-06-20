Last Shot Hydration Drink Announced as Official Sponsor of Red River Athletic Conference

WACO, Texas, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Red River Athletic Conference and Last Shot, the premium hydration drink designed to fuel athletes and active individuals, are proud to announce their partnership, which makes Last Shot the official sponsor of the RRAC.

As part of this partnership, Last Shot will be prominently featured across RRAC media and championship events. Fans, students and alumni who purchase Last Shot through the RRAC will generate funds to improve RRAC championships and services for its membership and its student - athletes.

"We are thrilled to welcome Last Shot as an official sponsor of the RRAC," says RRAC Commissioner Tony Stigliano. "Last Shot shares our commitment to promoting health and wellness. This partnership not only enhances the experience for our fans but also provides valuable support to our conference and member institutions."

Last Shot is known for its scientifically formulated blend of electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals, designed to replenish hydration levels and enhance performance. With flavors like Mango and Cranberry+Raspberry, Last Shot offers a refreshing way for athletes and fans alike to stay hydrated and energized during intense competition.

"We are honored to partner with the Red River Athletic Conference and support its mission of promoting excellence in collegiate athletics," says Mo Owens, CEO of Last Shot. "At Last Shot, we believe in the power of hydration to fuel success, and we are excited to provide athletes and fans with a premium hydration solution that not only tastes great but also contributes to the growth and success of the RRAC."

Supporters may purchase Last Shot via Amazon using a promo code or through the QR code in the Last Shot advertisement on the front page of the RRAC website.

For information on Last Shot®, visit https://lastshotofficial.com/ and follow @lastshotofficial on Instagram. About Last Shot:

Last Shot® Premium Hydration Drinks were formulated by health-conscious, passionate individuals on a mission to help active individuals properly hydrate, replenish and recover with healthy ingredients that restore the body and taste amazing.

Safe Harbor:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements can be identified by phrases such as EQ Energy Drink, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs, and results of new business opportunities.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new business opportunities and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

