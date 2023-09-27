Last Surviving Medal of Honor Recipient of WWII, Woody Williams' last dying wish to honor Gold Star Families, becomes a reality on his 100th birthday.

News provided by

Valor Coins and Pins

27 Sep, 2023, 08:08 ET

Gold Star Families Memorial Monument to be dedicated Oct. 2 in Huntington, W.Va.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National hero and treasure, Hershel "Woody" Williams, the last surviving WWII Medal of Honor recipient, would have been 100 on October 2. In commemoration of that special day, The Woody Williams Foundation and the Southside Preservation and Enhancement Alliance (SPEA) is making Woody's dying wish a reality with the establishment of a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Huntington, W.Va.

A Gold Star Family is a family or family member who lost a loved one in military service.

Continue Reading
Medal of Honor Recipient Hershel Woody Williams salutes Gold Star Families on his 90th Birthday, Oct 2, 2013, at the dedication of the first-in-the-nation Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Dunbar, W.Va. Williams Co-Founded the nonprofit along with his grandsons, Brent Casey and Bryan Casey. To date, the foundation has dedicated over 130 Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments across the US.
Medal of Honor Recipient Hershel Woody Williams salutes Gold Star Families on his 90th Birthday, Oct 2, 2013, at the dedication of the first-in-the-nation Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Dunbar, W.Va. Williams Co-Founded the nonprofit along with his grandsons, Brent Casey and Bryan Casey. To date, the foundation has dedicated over 130 Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments across the US.

The Huntington Gold Star Families Memorial Monument dedication is slated for October 2 at 10  a.m. at the city's War Memorial Arch. Guest Speakers are expected to include U.S. Senator Joe Manchin and Congresswoman Carol Miller. American country music artist and legend Lee Greenwood will perform, as well as the Broadway star of Les Miserables, Mark McVey

Williams, who had lived in the Huntington area, wrote a proposal to the City of Huntington a month before his June 29, 2022, passing, requesting their consideration to honor KY-OH-WV Tri-State Gold Star Families with the memorial monument. Upon Woody's passing, the SPEA, a Huntington nonprofit, immediately took up the cause.

The SPEA went on to raise approximately $100,000 toward the project.

Brent Casey, Williams' grandson, Board Member of The Woody Williams Foundation, and Owner of Valor Coins and Pins said, "Just as my grandfather Woody wished, the Gold Star Families in the Huntington area must never be forgotten. We must always remember and honor their sacrifice; and now his wish will become a reality on what would be his 100th birthday.  If he were here with us today, this is exactly what he would want for his birthday." Valor Coins and Pins is a proud sponsor and supporter of this special event. 

Casey and his brother, Bryan Casey founded the Woody Williams Foundation on Woody's 90th birthday. The Woody Williams Foundation, a 501c3, forever changed the landscape for Gold Star Families. Since 2013, the Woody Williams Foundation has dedicated over 130 Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments in all 50 states and Guam.  There are nearly 70 others in progress across the U.S. The foundation will continue to carry forward the legacy of Woody Williams, to recognize, honor and serve Gold Star Families. 

About Valor Coins and Pins: they are a different kind of Challenge Coin company. A company with a cause and a purpose. Valor Coins is a Cause-Driven, Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business. Brent and Bryan Casey started Valor Coins six years ago to help support their grandfather, Medal Of Honor recipient, Hershel Woody Williams, and his mission to honor Gold Star families. Valor Coins is a proud supporter of The Woody Williams Foundation, as well as many other military nonprofits, such as USA CARES and the Robert Irvine Foundation. 

Media contact: Brent Casey, [email protected] 

SOURCE Valor Coins and Pins

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.