Lasting Smiles® Lip Care Announces Innovative Give-Back Program To Support Non-Profit Partners And "Share A Smile" Initiative

"Non-profits around the world are facing tremendous funding challenges due to the spread of COVID-19," says Zoe Mesnik-Greene, Founder of Lasting Smiles. "Our new give-back program allows consumers to purchase affordable, organic and sustainable lip balms while at the same time support our nonprofit partners' efforts to recover from the pandemic."

The innovative give-back program allows every consumer to select the non-profit of their choice with an e-commerce purchase at www.lastingsmiles.org. Lasting Smiles donates 50% of the sale directly to the non-profit selected by the consumer.

Participating nonprofit organizations include: Best Friends Animal Society, Children's Defense Fund, Delivering Good, Girls, Inc., Girls on the Run International, Meals on wheels America, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Pencils of Promise, Ronald McDonald House Charities – Bay Area, World Vision, and Young Audiences Arts for Learning.

In addition to the give-back program, Lasting Smiles is also launching its "Share a Smile" Initiative. The brand is donating 125,000 Lasting Smiles lip balms ($600,000 value) to frontline workers, foster kids, those who have lost jobs, and those who are experiencing homelessness. Lasting Smiles has partnered with the non-profit Delivering Good to provide Lasting Smiles lip balm product donations to those most at risk.

Any person can participate in the Lasting Smiles' "Share a Smile" initiative by entering their email at www.lastingsmiles.org and one Lasting Smiles lip balm will be donated to someone in need. No product purchase is necessary to participate.

"In this challenging environment, Delivering Good is experiencing increased demand for personal care products," says Delivering Good President & CEO Lisa Gurwitch. "We are thrilled to provide Lasting Smiles lip balms to our community partners, helping the people they serve and also supporting essential workers."

About Lasting Smiles

Lasting Smiles Lip Care that Cares was created to care for people and the planet. The company's products are formulated with raw, botanical, certified organic, and certified fair-trade ingredients and sustainable materials. Lasting Smiles lip balm tubes are the first in the industry made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic. The packaging is fully recyclable and compostable. Every Lasting Smiles lip care package comes with a secret, empowering self-care message. For more information, visit the company's website: www.lastingsmiles.org

CONTACT: Zoe Mesnik-Greene, Media: [email protected], Instagram / Facebook: @sharelastingsmiles

