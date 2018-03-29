Lastline Adds Veteran CFO, Ananth Avva, to Seasoned Management Team

"Ananth is a very welcome addition to our executive management team," noted Lastline CEO, Chris Kruegel. "He brings not only financial expertise but a broader customer-oriented and operational perspective that will help us chart the most financially advantageous path. We're at a key growth inflection point, so the timing is perfect for him to bring his guidance and management skills to Lastline."

Known for his versatility and ability to execute across several functions, Mr. Avva compliments core finance skills with product management, deal negotiation, pricing, debt and equity financing, and leadership capabilities. He carries a strong customer-facing bias, with success in both domestic and international arenas. Prior to joining Lastline he served as COO and CFO for work management software provider, Wrike. Previously he held senior positions at LiveOps, Google, Voyant Advisors, and KPMG. Mr. Avva also serves as an Adjunct Professor of Strategic Cost Management at Golden Gate University in San Francisco, CA.

"I can't imagine a more exciting time to join Lastline," commented Mr. Avva. "With a tremendous team that has been defeating sophisticated malware threats for more than 15 years and consistently scoring high marks in NSS Labs test results, Lastline is a clear leader in the rapidly evolving network breach detection space. I am truly humbled to be part of a talented team and look forward to continuing the leadership momentum."

