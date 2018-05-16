Lastline Announces Completion of Company-wide Operational Changes to Achieve EU GDPR Compliance

Lastline has taken the necessary steps to achieve compliance by following guidance provided by external experts, including TrustArc, the leader in Privacy Compliance and Risk Management. The results of two separate engagements – for GDPR and Privacy Shield readiness – included Lastline being added to the list of companies certified by the US Department of Commerce as having met the requirements of the guiding principles for the EU-US data protection framework, Privacy Shield, as confirmed by the display of the TRUSTe logo on the company's privacy policy.

"Lastline considers GDPR – which applies to any company worldwide doing business in the EU – to be one of the most important pieces of legislation passed in recent years," noted Christopher Kruegel, Lastline CEO and Co-founder. "This major step in the protection of EU residents' and visitors' rights to be informed and to maintain control over how their personal data is collected, processed, and stored is in direct alignment with Lastline's mission as a premier information security company."

In addition to the company's internal compliance efforts, Lastline products assist companies with meeting the GDPR requirements for protecting personal information from the ever-increasing sophistication of advanced malware-based attacks. GDPR at its core is designed to improve the security of personal information, which is precisely what Lastline was founded to achieve. Should a breach occur, GDPR mandates that a company remediate the breach and implement security changes that prevent it from happening again, which can only be done with full information about how the breach occurred in the first place. Companies must also notify the appropriate supervisory authority within 72 hours of detecting a breach, the primary challenge of which is determining in such a short amount of time the extent of the breach and what, if any, data was exposed.

Lastline offers unequaled core capabilities for detecting advanced malware behavior. In addition, the company's recently announced product, Lastline Breach Defender™, provides a dynamic blueprint of a breach as it unfolds across a network. The software quickly identifies the initial point of attack, every infected system, and every effort by the malware to move laterally, compromise data, and to establish external communications with the goal of exfiltrating data. This visibility provides security teams with the details needed, most importantly, to prevent any data loss, but also to assess the scope of the breach for remediation and reporting purposes, and should a report need to be filed, to streamline the process given the captured details on every aspect of the breach.

To learn more about Lastline's efforts to comply with GDPR requirements, or about Lastline's products that can assist with any company's compliance efforts, please send an email to info@lastline.com.

