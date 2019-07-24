Lastline Announces First Pay-As-You-Go License for Native Cloud Network Detection and Response in the AWS Marketplace

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lastline® , the leader in network threat detection and response, today announced the immediate availability of a Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) license for Lastline Defender™ in the AWS Marketplace. This hourly pricing option is ideal for organizations that want to quickly scale up or down workload protection, improving their ability to effectively detect and contain cyberthreats in the public cloud.

Lastline was the first vendor to offer native cloud Network Detection and Response (NDR) technology in the AWS Marketplace and is now the only vendor to offer both PAYG and Bring-Your-Own-License (BYOL) options. BYOL is ideal for existing on-premises Lastline Defender customers who want to extend protection to their cloud workloads.

The new deployment option delivers Lastline's proven, industry-leading network detection and response against threats entering or operating within cloud workloads, with greater deployment flexibility and budget control. Lastline Defender secures public cloud workloads against bad actors who target unsecured, vulnerable, or misconfigured servers that often provide open access to workloads and data.

"Our customers are moving their workloads to the cloud to free themselves of legacy software and old-world static security solutions," commented Dr. Christopher Kruegel, Lastline Co-founder and CPO. "Lastline not only protects against sophisticated threats engineered to evade security controls, but our partnership with AWS ensures that customers can buy exactly what they need, when they need it."

Lastline's Network Detection and Response platform delivers the visibility security professionals need to detect and contain sophisticated cyberthreats, on premises or in the cloud. The company's software protects network, email, cloud, and web infrastructures, minimizing the risk of a damaging and costly breach that results in the loss of data, customers, and reputation. Headquartered in Redwood City, California with offices throughout North America, Europe, and Asia, Lastline's technology is used by Global 5000 enterprises, is offered directly and through resellers and security service providers, and is integrated into leading third-party security technologies worldwide. www.lastline.com

