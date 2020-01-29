Lastline Boosts Network Detection and Response Momentum with Record Growth in 2019

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lastline®, the leader in AI-powered network detection and response, today celebrated winning its 500th enterprise customer. Protecting more than 20 million devices and users worldwide, Lastline's solutions allow customers to visualize, detect and contain sophisticated cyberthreats on premises or in the cloud.

"We're excited to report that 2019 was a record-breaking sales year for Lastline. We experienced historic-high revenues and more than tripled the growth of our Defender product line that was announced in mid-2018," said John DiLullo, CEO of Lastline. "Thanks to the creativity of our research teams and our devoted engineers and security experts, we are delivering unparalleled value to our customers, partners and stakeholders."

In 2019, Lastline:

Achieved Exponential Defender Sales Growth: Lastline experienced significant year-over-year growth with more than 100 new customers taking advantage of the recently introduced Lastline Defender NDR solution.

Received 15 Prestigious Industry Recognition and Awards: 2019 awards included being named to Inc. 5000's list of fastest growing private companies for the second consecutive year, Red Herring's Top 100 and Mogul's "Best Places to work for Generation Z." Lastline Co-Founder and CTO, Giovanni Vigna , Ph.D., was also elected as an Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) Fellow for his contributions to improving the security of the Internet and combating cybercrime.

Expanded Support for Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Environments

Lastline's Defender solution is now the only native NDR solution in both the Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Azure marketplaces.



Lastline Defender now includes full packet (DPI) visibility into East-West and North-South traffic in both Azure and AWS environments.



Lastline also added support for the recently announced AWS Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) Ingress Routing function, making it easier for customers to detect and block malicious activity targeting cloud assets.

Added New Powerful Features Including:

Kibana integration with seamless access to industry-standard queries and data visualization tools



Encrypted network traffic analysis with network metadata support



Native integration with SOAR, SIEM and EDR solutions

"Our message is resonating with customers. We find threats that others miss and create demonstrable efficiencies inside companies' SOC operations. We're extremely proud, yet humbled by our accomplishments in 2019 and we're ready to roll up our sleeves and continue this important work in 2020," said DiLullo.

To learn more about Lastline's capabilities or to schedule a demo, visit https://www.lastline.com/.

About Lastline

Lastline's Network Detection and Response platform delivers the visibility security professionals need to detect and contain sophisticated cyberthreats, on premises or in the cloud. The company's software protects network, email, cloud, and web infrastructures, minimizing the risk of a damaging and costly breach that results in the loss of data, customers, and reputation. Headquartered in San Mateo, California with offices throughout North America, Europe, and Asia, Lastline's technology is used by Global 5000 enterprises, is offered directly and through resellers and security service providers, and is integrated into leading third-party security technologies worldwide. www.lastline.com

