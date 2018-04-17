Lastline Breach Defender Named Enterprise Security Cutting Edge Winner in Cyber Defense Magazine's InfoSec Awards

"To be named a Cutting Edge solution in enterprise security by Cyber Defense Magazine is great validation that Lastline Breach Defender is delivering very high value to the industry," said Bert Rankin, Lastline CMO. "It acknowledges the innovative breach protection capabilities we're providing our customers, enabling them to respond faster and more effectively to network breaches before damaging data theft can occur. When malware strikes, it's important for security teams to see and understand all the malicious activities taking place across a compromised network. Lastline Breach Defender is the only solution that provides a dynamic blueprint of a breach as it unfolds in a network, and we are proud to be able to call the solution a Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Award winner."

After identifying a breach by correlating suspicious network activity with known malicious behaviors, Lastline Breach Defender delivers a dynamic blueprint of the network breach as it unfolds. This provides security teams with complete breach visibility, identifying every malicious behavior and every system and application affected by the attack. The product includes access to Lastline's Global Threat Intelligence Network, which provides context for malicious activity by capturing more detail about malware behaviors and Indicators of Compromise than other threat intel systems, gathered from across the company's extensive customer and partner base. Armed with this information, security teams can detect and remediate a breach faster, with fewer resources, and at lower cost.

"Cybercrime, hactivism, ransomware and malware exploits are all on the rise, and Lastline has won the Enterprise Security Cutting Edge award from our magazine because they are an innovator on a mission to help stop breaches, and get one step ahead of the next threat, proactively," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher, Cyber Defense Magazine. "We are proud to see Lastline delivering high value malware detection to the industry."

This award was announced at the RSA Conference 2018. For more information about Lastline, please visit www.lastline.com, or visit their booth at RSAC (#1221).

About Lastline

Lastline provides breach protection products that are innovating the way companies defend against advanced malware with fewer resources and at lower cost. We deliver the visibility, context, analysis, and integrations enterprise security teams need to quickly and completely eradicate malware-based threats before damaging and costly data breaches occur. Headquartered in Redwood City, California with offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia, Lastline's technology is used by Global 5000 enterprises, is offered directly and through resellers and security service providers and is integrated into leading third-party security technologies worldwide. www.lastline.com

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 1.2 Million annual readers and growing, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA conferences and our paid subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

