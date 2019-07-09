Lastline Continues to Accelerate Channel Growth with Addition of Industry Veteran Jarrett Miller as VP of Global Channel Sales

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lastline ®, the leader in network threat detection and response, today announced that it has named Jarrett Miller as VP of Global Channel Sales, responsible for leading Lastline's global channel program. Jarrett is tasked with expanding and enhancing Lastline's partnerships with distributors, resellers, system integrators, and managed security service providers (MSSPs). This addition to Lastline's executive management augments a team that already has tremendous depth of experience in the channel, including CEO, John DiLullo, CRO Greg Enriquez, and CMO, Claire Trimble.

Jarrett is responsible for developing and executing Lastline's 100 percent channel strategy as the company focuses on enhancing, developing, and expanding a strong global sales channel that encompasses a number partner types, from VARs to MSSPs. He will manage the company's recruitment, on-boarding, and training, positioning resellers to optimize the company's joint marketing and collaborative demand generation campaigns.

"Today's resellers behave much more like extensions of their customers' IT or SecOps organization than a vendor's sales organization," noted Greg Enriquez, Lastline Chief Revenue Officer. "Approaching partners as though they were actually customers is a design philosophy that the Lastline channels team has embraced. This strategy is already showing results as nearly 50 percent of our new logos originated from investments that we have been making in these partners. Adding Jarrett to the team will give us even more focus and attention on these critically important relationships."

Most recently Jarrett was Vice President of Business Development at ASSIA, a broadband solutions provider, where he managed global reseller relationships, strategic alliances, OEM agreements, and technical and marketing partnerships. Prior to ASSIA, Jarrett built and enhanced sales and channel programs at Elastica, Bromium, Nortel Networks, MCI, and AT&T. As the Vice President of Channel Sales at Solutionary, Jarrett developed a program that Gartner highlighted as a key Solutionary strength in multiple Magic Quadrant Reports for MSSPs. He increased the company's channel revenue contribution from nonexistent to one third of bookings – with 70 percent of new logos coming through the channel. Jarrett has lived and worked in Asia, is fluent in Japanese, and brings a wealth of international experience.

"From my first conversation with the leadership at Lastline, I was extremely compelled by the company's commitment to being 100 percent channel driven – and I anticipate that resellers, integrators, service providers and other organizations with which Lastline develops partnerships will be equally compelled," said Jarrett Miller, Lastline VP of Global Channel Sales. "Lastline understands the critical role that the channel plays on behalf of their enterprise customers while offering a unique network security technology. This combination of the company's highly innovative and effective technology and a commitment to the channel will yield high-growth results for Lastline, as well as for the company's partners, and I look forward to leading that charge."

About Lastline

Lastline, Inc. provides network detection and response products that deliver the visibility security professionals need to detect and contain sophisticated cyberthreats. We protect network, email, cloud, and web infrastructures, minimizing the risk of a damaging and costly breach that results in the loss of data, customers, and reputation. Headquartered in Redwood City, California with offices throughout North America, Europe, and Asia, Lastline's technology is used by Global 5000 enterprises, is offered directly and through resellers and security service providers, and is integrated into leading third-party security technologies worldwide. www.lastline.com

