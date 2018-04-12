Lastline Honored as 2018 Fortress Cyber Security Award Winner for Best Network Breach Protection Software

Lastline Breach Defender™ uniquely provides a dynamic blueprint of a breach as it unfolds and moves laterally across a network. This innovative network threat protection system enables security teams to quickly understand the scope of the threat, including compromised systems, communication across local and external systems, and data sets accessed. Informed by unprecedented understanding of malware behaviors, Lastline Breach Defender provides the visibility, context, threat intelligence, and integration security analysts need to remediate breaches quickly and completely, with fewer resources, and at lower cost.

"We're honored by The Business Intelligence Group's recognition of our market leading breach protection technology, especially considering the business perspective shared by the judging panel," said Bert Rankin, Lastline CMO. "The business benefits of improved network breach protection are clear, from improved productivity and effectiveness of the security team to avoiding data loss and the tarnished brand reputation that typically accompanies it."

The Business Intelligence Group was founded to recognize superior performance in the business world. These awards were judged by business executives using a scoring system that selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

"We are so proud to name Lastline Breach Defender as a winner in our inaugural Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our expert judges that the entire group of 35 innovators and innovations are the tip of the spear helping to prepare, defend and respond to the growing threat of cyberattacks. Congratulations to all!"

About Lastline

Lastline provides breach protection products that are innovating the way companies defend against advanced malware with fewer resources and at lower cost. We deliver the visibility, context, analysis, and integrations enterprise security teams need to quickly and completely eradicate malware-based threats before damaging and costly data breaches occur. Headquartered in Redwood City, California with offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia, Lastline's technology is used by Global 5000 enterprises, is offered directly and through resellers and security service providers, and is integrated into leading third-party security technologies worldwide. www.lastline.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lastline-honored-as-2018-fortress-cyber-security-award-winner-for-best-network-breach-protection-software-300628787.html

SOURCE Lastline Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lastline.com

