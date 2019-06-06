Lastline Named Best Network Security Software and Most Innovative Cyber Security Solution

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lastline®, the leader in AI-powered network security, today announced that Lastline Defender™ has been named the winner of two awards in recognition of its superior technology that is able to recognize sophisticated threats before they can cause the loss of data, customers, and reputation.

2019 Fortress Cyber Security Awards

Best Network Security Software

CV Magazine Corporate Excellence Awards 2019

Most Innovative Cyber Security Solutions – USA

The goal of the Business Intelligence Group's Fortress Cyber Security Awards program is to reward the creative thinking, engineering, people and projects that are taking on growing threats and sophisticated attacks for the benefit of the global community. Winners were selected by a panel of 20 security experts from across academia, business, and government. This is the second year in a row that Lastline has received a Fortress Cyber Security Award.

"We are so proud to name Lastline as a winner in the Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our expert judges that the entire group of innovators and innovations are the tip of the spear helping to prepare, defend, and respond to the growing threat of cyber attacks. Congratulations to the Lastline team."



Winners of the Corporate Excellence Awards are handpicked by CV Magazine based on a combination of votes gathered from our network of respected industry partners and our own rigorous in-house qualitative and quantitative analysis. Awards are given based on merit and recognize the very best in business on a global scale; awarding those that are succeeding in their endeavors, innovating, growing and improving. These awards recognize outstanding achievement, game-changing innovation, and stellar performance – the very best each market, industry, sector, and region has to offer. In 2018 CV Magazine recognized Lastline's Christopher Kruegel with its Most Influential CEO in Cyber Security award.

"We hear directly from CISOs that their top concerns are data breaches, insider threats from compromised credentials, and APTs," noted Claire Trimble, Lastline CMO. "The volume of network traffic often exceeds what can be monitored, which is why automating anomalous detection with AI is so critical. We add deep knowledge of malicious behaviors to provide context and eliminate false positives, improving productivity for security teams. These awards reflect our success in protecting organizations worldwide from sophisticated threats, and we are honored to receive this industry recognition."

About Lastline

Lastline, Inc. provides network security products that deliver the visibility security professionals need to detect and contain sophisticated cyberthreats. We protect network, email, cloud, and web infrastructures, minimizing the risk of a damaging and costly breach that results in the loss of data, customers, and reputation. Headquartered in Redwood City, California with offices throughout North America, Europe, and Asia, Lastline's technology is used by Global 5000 enterprises, is offered directly and through resellers and security service providers, and is integrated into leading third-party security technologies worldwide. www.lastline.com

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Judged by experienced and knowledgeable business executives, the organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers. www.bintelligence.com

About CV Magazine

Created by a highly experienced and passionate team of business experts, advisors and insiders, and with a circulation of 130,000, Corporate Vision provides discerning readers worldwide with a wealth of news, features and comments on the corporate issues of the day. www.cv-magazine.com

