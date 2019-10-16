Lastline Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies for Second Consecutive Year

REDWOOD CITY, Calif, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lastline ®, the leader in AI-powered network detection and response, today announced that Lastline Defender™ has been named the winner of seven awards in recognition of its superior technology that enables organizations to detect and respond to sophisticated cyber threats.

In addition, for the second year in a row, Lastline has been named to the Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, ranking at #1173 for 2019. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent, with an aggregate revenue of $237.7 billion in 2018, a 15 percent increase over 2017.

"Such a high ranking within this prestigious group of companies is proof of the high demand for our innovative technology," noted Lastline CEO, John DiLullo. "The market recognizes our unique capabilities for applying artificial intelligence (AI) to the combination of network traffic analysis and malware detection analysis to deliver actionable alerts at a very low TCO and with very few false positives."

The additional awards that extend Lastline's extensive list of wins are:

Cyber Security Breakthrough Awards: Overall Treat Detection Solution of the Year

Network Products Guide IT World Awards:

Gold award for Best IT Product: Information Security & Risk Management

Bronze award for Hot Technology & Solution of the Year | Security Software

Bronze award for Best IT Product: Security Software

Golden Bridge Awards

Gold award for Best Network Security Solution Innovation

Gold award for Best Cyber Security Software

Bronze award for Company of the Year – Security Software

"Lastline was founded by three of the world's most influential cybersecurity researchers with a vision to fundamentally change how organizations secure their networks and detect sophisticated threats," noted Lastline CMO, Claire Trimble. "Their deep understanding of AI and malicious behaviors has resulted in technology that sees what others miss, both entering and moving laterally within an on-premises network and in the cloud. It's rewarding to all of us at Lastline to be recognized by our industry peers for our innovative technology and high growth."

Lastline currently secures more than 20 million users across tens of thousands of networks, including 5 of the 10 largest financial institutions in the world. Learn more about our flagship Network Detection and Response product, Lastline Defender.

About the Awards

CyberSecurity Breakthrough , an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market, performs one of the deepest evaluations of the information security industry each year to select and highlight the "breakthrough" cybersecurity solutions and companies. This year's winners were selected from over 3,500 nominations submitted from all over the world.

The annual IT World Awards recognition program encompasses the world's best in organizational performance, products and services. Judges from a global spectrum of industry voices participated and their average scores determined the 2019 award winners.

The Golden Bridge Awards are an annual industry and peer recognition program honoring achievements and innovations all over the world. More than 160 judges participated in selecting this year's winners. This is the 4th year in a row that Lastline has been honored with Golden Bridge Awards.

About Lastline

Lastline's Network Detection and Response platform delivers the visibility security professionals need to detect and contain sophisticated cyberthreats, on premises or in the cloud. The company's software protects network, email, cloud, and web infrastructures, minimizing the risk of a damaging and costly breach that results in the loss of data, customers, and reputation. Headquartered in San Mateo, California with offices throughout North America, Europe, and Asia, Lastline's technology is used by Global 5000 enterprises, is offered directly and through resellers and security service providers, and is integrated into leading third-party security technologies worldwide. www.lastline.com

