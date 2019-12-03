Lastline Simplifies Securing Amazon Web Services with Industry-Leading Network Detection and Response

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lastline ®, a cybersecurity leader in AI-powered network detection and response (NDR), today announced a technology integration with Amazon Web Services' (AWS) new Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) ingress routing. This collaboration makes it easier for customers to route north-south traffic flowing into and out of a VPC through Lastline Defender to detect and block malicious activity targeting assets located in the cloud.

Lastline Defender is an NDR platform that detects and stops advanced threats entering or moving throughout enterprise environments. Lastline Defender's platform-agnostic ability secures all workloads in the enterprise, whether located on-premise or in the cloud.

"With our native cloud network detection and response platform, Lastline is working closely with AWS to deliver security improvements to our customers' data in AWS," said Christopher Kruegel, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Lastline. "Amazon VPC ingress routing enables us to deliver our customers unmatched flexibility and inline traffic visibility on their AWS network."

Lastline customers can quickly apply Lastline Defender's agentless in-depth protection to any traffic entering or exiting (north-south) as well as moving laterally (east-west) in their AWS environments. Lastline Defender is also the only vendor to offer native cloud NDR technology in the AWS Marketplace with both Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) and Bring-Your-Own-License (BYOL) licensing options, giving customers the flexibility to choose the license option that best fits their needs.

Lastline currently secures tens of millions of users across tens of thousands of networks, including 5 of the 10 largest financial institutions in the world. Learn more about Lastline Defender and how it provides unmatched threat detection for your AWS environments.

About Lastline

Lastline's Network Detection and Response platform delivers the visibility security professionals need to detect and contain sophisticated cyberthreats before they disrupt your business. We offer the industry's most accurate detection of threats entering and operating within your network, both on premises and in the cloud. The company's software protects network, email, cloud, and web infrastructures, minimizing the risk of a damaging and costly breach that results in the loss of data, customers, and reputation. Headquartered in San Mateo, California with offices throughout North America, Europe, and Asia, Lastline's technology is used by Global 5000 enterprises, is offered directly and through resellers and security service providers, and is integrated into leading third-party security technologies worldwide.

www.lastline.com

SOURCE Lastline

Related Links

http://www.lastline.com

