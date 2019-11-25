Lastline to Deliver Unmatched Network Visibility to the Public Sector Through immixGroup

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lastline ®, the leader in AI-powered network detection and response, today announced an agreement with immixGroup , an Arrow ECS company that powers the future of public sector IT. This relationship with immixGroup will allow Lastline to rapidly expand its public sector business, accelerate its sales cycles and operate more efficiently in the government market. Federal, state and local government agencies now have the ability to efficiently purchase and deploy Lastline's Network Detection and Response (NDR) platform to identify and contain cyber attacks.

As a result of this strategic relationship, immixGroup has added Lastline to their line card, making Lastline's Defender Network Detection and Response (NDR) cybersecurity platform available to immixGroup's network of partners. Lastline enables federal, state and local government organizations to address obfuscation and evasion techniques deployed by nation-states. The Lastline Defender platform allows organizations to address advanced persistent threats (APTs), combat ransomware and enhance the effectiveness of legacy technologies through the industry's highest rated NDR platform.

"All at Lastline are enthusiastic about this relationship with immixGroup and are eager to increase Lastline's interaction with public sector systems integrators and service providers, while expanding Lastline's presence in the public sector arena," said Jarrett Miller, VP of global channel sales at Lastline. "Thanks to this agreement with immixGroup, Lastline is well positioned to empower public sector organizations and provide the network visibility and detection necessary to contain attacks before they are able to disrupt government systems."

Lastline's NDR platform delivers the visibility security professionals need to detect and contain sophisticated cyberthreats before they disrupt business. Lastline offers the industry's most accurate detection of threats entering and operating within your network, both on premises and in the cloud.

