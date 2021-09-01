LastObject launches a sustainable alternative to disposable sanitary pads

LastObject founder Isabel Aagaard wanted to do something about it, "I wanted to make a product that felt luxurious, was innovative and that actually made a difference."

LastPad comes in three sizes (from pantyliners to overnight pads) and is made with three layers: a breathable polyester top, an absorbent middle of 100% bamboo which has antibacterial properties and can absorb 40% more than cotton, and leak-proof TPU bottom. Silicone strips and velcro-fastened wings keep the LastPad in place.

Each pad comes with a water-proof, smell-free carrying pouch and lasts 240 uses. To clean, toss in the washing machine with the rest of your laundry or wash by hand

This is LastObject's sixth Kickstarter campaign, previous campaigns have been successfully funded by over 46,000 backers. The brand's flagship product is LastSwab, the world's first reusable cotton swab, which raised over $1.2M in crowdfunding.

The team is hosting an Instagram Live on September 2nd, 8:00 am ET to talk about the launch and answer questions. Join them on @lastobject.

LastPad launched today on Kickstarter and was funded in 22 minutes, backers can pre-order now for as little as $9.30.

LastObject

The founder of LastObject is a designer from Copenhagen, Denmark. Frustrated by all of the single-use waste, Isabel Aagaard decided to design innovative solutions to wasteful habits that make a lasting impact. LastObject was founded in 2018 and launched its first product, LastSwab, in 2019. In 2020 LastTissue, LastRound, and LastMask x Spray were brought to life. As an eco-fighter and power-mom Isabel stands by her products and hopes to inspire others to be the change and adapt to living sustainably.

