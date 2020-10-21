LastObject Launches New Kit to Fight Coronavirus Waste

LastObject founder Isabel Aagaard created the perfect kit to help people stay protected without sacrificing our environment. The mask meets the WHO guidelines for fabric masks and can be machine washed 500 times. The inside is made from soft organic cotton, the middle from nonwoven SS fabric, and the outside from recycled non-absorbent polyester.

It comes with a refillable sanitizer spray, and the case is made from non-toxic medical silicone that will last a lifetime. The mask, bottle, and silicon carry case can all be washed and repacked so you always have a clean kit with you.

"We simply couldn't stand by and watch how single-use masks now appear to be the new trash in the streets and ocean, so we have made LastMask x Spray to help people find an easier way to store and use a reusable mask," explained Isabel Aagaard.

Purchase LastMask x Spray on Indiegogo now for as little as $10.45 USD.

LastObject

The founder of LastObject is a designer from Copenhagen, Denmark. Frustrated by all of the single-use waste, Isabel Aagaard decided to design innovative solutions to wasteful habits that make a lasting impact. LastObject was founded in 2018 and launched its first product, LastSwab, in 2019. Earlier this year, LastTissue was brought to life. As an eco-fighter and power-mom Isabel stands by her products and hopes to to inspire others to be the change and adapt to living sustainably.

Media Contact

Be Influential Public Relations

Helen(at)beinfluentialpr.com

713.385.3008

SOURCE LastObject