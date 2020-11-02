LastObject's Isabel Aagaard Aims to Remove 10 Tons of Plastic from Our Oceans This November

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to reduce plastic waste in our oceans, LastObject has announced a Green November campaign which will replace the standard Black Friday sale.

For each product sold during the month, the company vows to remove 1kg/2lb of ocean-bound plastic with Plastic Bank. The goal is to remove a minimum of 10 tons of plastic by the end of the month, as well as reduce the amount of new single-use plastic waste. In addition, Plastic Bank's circular economy for plastics provides opportunities for people in developing countries to earn a living through plastic collection.

LastObject founder Isabel Aagaard is on a mission to eliminate single use items by creating reusable sustainable alternatives, starting with LastSwab — the world's first reusable Q-Tip. Following the success of LastSwab, the brand launched three more products this year: LastTissue, a pack of 100% cotton reusable tissues; LastRound, a set of six reusable make-up pads; and most recently LastMask x Spray, an eco-friendly face mask and sanitizer kit to help fight Covid-19 waste.

One by one, Isabel is tackling the single-use items that have become an unfortunate part of our daily routine. So far she has helped eliminate more than 908 million single-use products since 2019 and she aims to make that 50 billion by the end of 2023.

LastObject

The founder of LastObject is a designer from Copenhagen, Denmark. Frustrated by all of the single-use waste, Isabel Aagaard decided to design innovative solutions to wasteful habits that make a lasting impact. LastObject was founded in 2018 and launched its first product, LastSwab, in 2019. Earlier this year, LastTissue was brought to life. As an eco-fighter and power-mom Isabel stands by her products and hopes to to inspire others to be the change and adapt to living sustainably.

