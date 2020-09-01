LastObject's Isabel Aagaard Continues Fight Against Single-Use with Her 3rd Product

"When we create new products we look at where we can make the biggest difference. We found that single use cotton rounds consume enormous amounts of water, but switching to reusables can save around ten liters per round" commented Isabel.

LastRound's reusable cotton rounds are made from 100% renewable raw materials – 70% wood fiber and 30% organic cotton, making them the most sustainable alternative to cotton rounds. Unlike other reusable cotton pads on the market that are cloth, LastRound feels and looks like single-use cotton rounds used for removing makeup and applying serums. It comes in a bio-based case with seven rounds and can be washed and reused over and over again.

Single-use cotton pads made with non-organic cotton use vast amounts of chemicals, pesticides and fertilizers. According to the WWF (World Wildlife Fund), cotton production is the largest use of water among all agricultural commodities; It takes 2,640 gallons of clean drinking water to produce 1,000 regular cotton rounds.

LastRound launches today on Kickstarter, backers can purchase for as little as $6.16 (estimated RRP $16). The brand's previous crowdfunding campaigns raised $1.1MM (LastSwab) and $800K (LastTissue). "We believe that crowdfunding isn't just about reaching your financial goal, it's a platform that can validate a product or save you from going the wrong way," explained Isabel.

The founder of LastObject is a designer from Copenhagen, Denmark. Frustrated by all of the single-use waste, Isabel Aagaard decided to design innovative solutions to wasteful habits that make a lasting impact. LastObject was founded in 2018 and launched its first product, LastSwab, in 2019. Earlier this year, LastTissue was brought to life. As an eco-fighter and power-mom Isabel stands by her products and hopes to to inspire others to be the change and adapt to living sustainably.

