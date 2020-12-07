LATAM implements Sabre's Select Shopping solutions

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, and LATAM Airlines, South America's largest and longest-serving airline, today announced the airline's successful implementation of Sabre's Select Shopping solutions on the carrier's website and call center. This implementation is the latest addition to LATAM Airlines' suite of Sabre tools.

Larger airlines like LATAM can offer a variety of seat types with Sabre's Branded Fares solution, helping them to compete with low-cost carriers while also enabling the upsell of higher value seats and services. Sabre's Shopping solutions now power the consistent distribution of LATAM content across all of their channels, with incredible accuracy in pricing and availability down to the last seat.

Since the implementation, LATAM reports its website has experienced close to a 3% increase in passenger booking conversions.

"After several weeks of use, we can confidently say that adding Sabre's Select Shopping solutions to our suite of tools was a great choice. We are proud to offer our customers a more robust booking experience to better suit their travel needs," said Ricard Vila, Chief Digital Officer, LATAM Airlines. "We are excited to see such positive results so quickly following the implementation of this new solution. The transition was simple, smooth and completed in less than two months."

LATAM Airlines has continued to see a gradual recovery of its passenger operations over the last months and increased its weekly operations — both domestic and international.

"At Sabre, we embrace the opportunity that comes along with challenges," said Ana Maria Escobar, Vice President, Airline Sales for Latin America and the Caribbean, Sabre Travel Solutions. "Our technology can help our partners overcome their biggest obstacles as the business of air travel continues to evolve, particularly when it comes to travelers' shifting expectations."

Select Shopping, which comprises Branded Fares and Exchange Shop, provides end-to-end servicing and support, allowing airlines to offer travelers diverse price points and achieve more accurate responses to easily fulfill booking requests. LATAM Airlines also utilizes Digital Connect and Dynamic Retailer, which work in tandem and easily enable future upgrades.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com .

About LATAM Airlines Group S.A.

LATAM is Latin America's leading airline group, with presence in five domestic markets in South America: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, along with international operations within Latin America and to Europe, US and the Caribbean. The group operates a fleet including Boeing 787, Airbus A350, A321, A320neo and A319 aircraft, the most modern models of their kind. LATAM is the only airline group of the Americas and one three in the world to join the Dow Jones Sustainability Index World, where it's recognized for its sustainable practices, based on three criteria: economics, social and environmental. The shares of LATAM Airlines Group are traded in the Santiago Stock Exchange and in the US, its ADRs are traded in the OTC (over-the counter) markets. 6 For further information, visit www.latam.com. For financial information: www.latamairlinesgroup.net.

