LATAM to Host Investor Day on October 22, 2024 in New York

SANTIAGO, Chile, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (the "Company" or "LATAM") (NYSE: LTM), the leading passenger and cargo airline group in South America, will host its Investor Day on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at the New York Stock Exchange, NY.

This event will feature presentations by the senior management team, including Mr. Roberto Alvo, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Ramiro Alfonsín, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Hernán Pasman, Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Paulo Miranda, Chief Customer & Experience Officer.

The event will begin at 10:00 AM ET, with presentations commencing at 10:30 AM ET. LATAM's Investor Day is open to the investment community and pre-registration is required by October 15, 2024 for in-person attendance. Confirmation and additional event details will be provided to registered attendees.

Members of the investment community interested in attending the event should contact InspIR Group at +1 (646) 940 8843 or email [email protected].

ABOUT LATAM GROUP

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its subsidiaries are the leading airline group in Latin America, with presence in five domestic markets in the region: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, in addition to international operations within Latin America and to Europe, Oceania, Africa, the United States and the Caribbean.

The group has a fleet of Boeing 767, 777, 787, Airbus A321, A321neo A320, A320neo and A319 aircraft. LATAM Cargo Chile, LATAM Cargo Colombia and LATAM Cargo Brazil are the LATAM group's cargo subsidiaries. In addition to having access to the bellies of the passenger affiliates' aircraft, they have a fleet of 21 freighters. These cargo subsidiaries have access to the group's passenger aircraft, and operate within the LATAM group network, as well as on exclusive international routes for cargo transportation. In addition, they offer a modern infrastructure and a wide variety of services and support options to meet the needs of its customers.

More financial information at www.latamairlinesgroup.net

www.latam.com

SOURCE LATAM Airlines Group S.A.