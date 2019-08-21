Latasha Causey Joins U-Haul as Director of Recruiting

Latasha Causey, who has led the recruiting efforts of other major organizations in the Valley, recently joined U-Haul as its Director of Recruiting for locations across the U.S. and Canada. She will be based at the corporate towers on Central Avenue in Midtown Phoenix, where U-Haul has been headquartered since 1967.

"I'm excited to be part of this culture and a company that has done so much for so many people for so long," Causey stated. "U-Haul is a large company with a family-like feel, and that's what sets us apart from other companies. I want to enhance the recruiting process and employment brand so that applicants are knocking down our doors."

Causey worked at a leading financial institution for 12 years in North Phoenix, where she oversaw employment brand enhancement and local/national recruitment efforts. She also served in the nonprofit sector.

An Arizona State alumna, Causey bolsters the U-Haul recruiting profile as the Company continues to grow while approaching its 75th anniversary in 2020. U-Haul employs more than 4,100 Team Members in Arizona and more than 32,500 across the U.S. and Canada.

U-Haul recently eclipsed 22,000 truck- and trailer-sharing locations, including Company-owned stores and independent dealers, and serves millions of DIY customers each year.

Arizona Jobs Available

U-Haul has more than 200 openings in IT, Retail Customer Service, Manufacturing, Call Center Support and various professional roles in the Phoenix area. Oxford Life Insurance Company and Repwest Insurance Company, subsidiaries of AMERCO like U-Haul, are also hiring for multiple positions.

Veterans and military spouses are offered preference in the U-Haul recruiting and hiring process. U-Haul was founded by a U.S. Navy veteran and his wife in 1945, and many of the first U-Haul Team Members and customers were veterans returning from the war. Today, U-Haul directs a portion of its philanthropic support to veteran organizations and initiatives, and has been honored through the years as one of the leading veteran-friendly U.S. employers.

"When hiring for this new role, it was evident that our team deserves a strong, driven, high-energy leader with a passion for people," stated Jessica Lopez, U-Haul Chief of Staff. "Latasha is not only an expert in recruiting, but she recognizes how important an effective and efficient recruitment selection process is in order for U-Haul to achieve its goals."

Causey is active in the Phoenix community, currently serving as Honorary Commander for the 56th Fighter Wing at Luke AFB and a member of the Board of Directors for Teach for America of Arizona; the Children's Museum of Phoenix; Florence Crittenton; and Charter 100. She is also Co-Chair for Women United Leadership Group with Valley of the Sun United Way.

Causey and her spouse, Sullivan, have two sons: Sullivan III and Maysn.

