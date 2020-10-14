Late-breaking trial published in BMJ proves the efficacy of Coala Heart Monitor as part of cryptogenic stroke management

The monitoring detected previously undiagnosed atrial fibrillation in 9% of the patients, at a mean of 19.7 days after stroke. Patient compliance to the Coala monitoring protocol exceeded 90%.

The prospective, real-world TEASE-study was led by Dr. Peter Magnusson, cardiologist at the Cardiology Clinic in Region Gavleborg, and with academic affiliations to the Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, and Uppsala University, Sweden.

"The study proves the efficacy of the Coala Heart Monitor in cryptogenic stroke patients with excellent patient compliance. We recommend a hand-held, non-invasive device like Coala Heart Monitor for long-term use as the main evaluation tool in the vast majority of cryptogenic stroke cases," comments Dr. Peter Magnusson.

The TEASE-study detected previously undiagnosed atrial fibrillation in 9% of cryptogenic stroke patients, using the non-invasive Coala Heart Monitor, at mean 20 days post stroke. In the CRYSTAL-AF study (NEJM, 2014) it took 6-months to detect AF in 8.9% of cryptogenic stroke patients by using an invasive insertable cardiac monitor.

The study is available with open access at: https://bmjopen.bmj.com/content/10/9/e037573.full

