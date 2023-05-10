Late-Breaking Turn Biotechnologies Presentation at ISID to Show Cell Reprogramming with ERA™ Technology Renews Skin

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn Biotechnologies, a cell reprogramming company developing novel mRNA medicines for untreatable, age-related conditions, has been invited to present data showing that its epigenetic reprogramming technology rejuvenates human skin.

Turn Bio's late-breaking abstract was accepted for presentation during the prestigious International Societies for Investigative Dermatology (ISID) Meeting, in Tokyo, Japan.

ISID 2023 TOKYO

Data will show that transient reprogramming with Turn Bio's Epigenetic Reprogramming of Aging (ERA™) technology rejuvenates cells within the extracellular matrix (ECM), resulting in comprehensive changes related to improved skin quality and structure. ERA reprogramming technology significantly reduced oxidative stress, matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs) and cellular senescence markers.

In vitro results found that ERA reprogramming increased fibroblast proliferation by more than 50% while simultaneously reversing the intrinsic hallmarks of aging.

"We are honored that this important meeting of dermatology researchers chose to accept our late-breaking research," said Turn Bio CEO Anja Krammer. "Our inclusion recognizes the potential of our epigenetic reprogramming in skin and validates our work to reverse the diseases of aging."

Turn Bio data will be presented by Dr. Edward Hsia, vice president of Dermatology at Turn Bio. Presentation details:

Title : "Transient epigenetic reprogramming by mRNA for skin rejuvenation"

: "Transient epigenetic reprogramming by mRNA for skin rejuvenation" Location : The poster area of the Shinjuku NS Building.

: The poster area of the Shinjuku NS Building. Date and Time: Thursday, May 11 , during the "Tissue Regeneration and Wound Healing" session, which takes place from 6:10 p.m. to 7:40 p.m. JST

ISID is held every five years to bring together leaders in the field of dermatology research. Turn Bio's abstract will be published in the "Journal of Investigative Dermatology."

ABOUT TURN BIOTECHNOLOGIES

Turn Bio is a pre-clinical-stage company focused on repairing tissue at the cellular level and developing transformative drug delivery systems. The company's proprietary mRNA platform technology, ERA™ (Epigenetic Reprogramming of Aging) restores optimal gene expression by combatting the effects of aging in the epigenome. This restores cells' ability to prevent or treat disease and heal or regenerate tissue. It will help to fight incurable chronic diseases. Its eTurna™ Delivery Platform uses unique formulations to precisely deliver cargo to specific organs, tissues, and cell types.

The company is completing pre-clinical research on tailored therapies targeting indications in dermatology and immunology, and developing therapies for ophthalmology, osteo-arthritis, and the muscular system. For more information, see www.turn.bio .

