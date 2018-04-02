Late-Night TV Celebrities Ranked by Car Owners Most Trusted To Work on Their Cars

"April is National Car Care Month and with trust being a strong determining factor in choosing care maintenance and repair professionals, we thought it would be fun to ask vehicle owners which late-night TV host they would trust most work on their cars," said Rich White, executive director, Car Care Council. "As the results poured in, the two Jimmys were polling neck and neck, but in the end, Kimmel edged out Fallon for the 'most trusted to work on my car' title."

The survey, conducted by IMR Inc., an automotive market research company, polled over 22,000 vehicle owners throughout the country who were asked to choose which late-night celebrity host they would trust most to work on their car. The final results were as follows:

Jimmy Kimmel 27.6% Jimmy Fallon 27.4% Stephen Colbert 19.6% Trevor Noah 14.3% James Corden 11.2%

"We appreciate IMR Inc. donating valuable space on their quarterly consumer auto maintenance study to help the Car Care Council draw attention to National Car Care Month and the benefits of regular vehicle care, maintenance and repair," said White.

Bill Thompson, president of IMR, commented, "We had a blast working with the council on this project. This was a really fun question to add for our respondents. Judging by the number who responded, they were eager to voice their opinion on their favorite late-night host. We watched the results as they came in nearly every day."

Celebrity preferences aside, the Car Care Council recommends asking six simple questions to help identify the right auto repair shop to properly care for one of your most valuable assets, your car.

Does the business employ ASE-certified technicians? Credentials and affiliations are indicators of professionalism and the management's commitment to training and education. Is the shop and customer waiting area clean and organized? Cleanliness and organization are signs of a well-run business. Are customers greeted and treated in a friendly and respectful manner? Many auto repair businesses excel in the area of customer service and satisfaction. A simple phone call to the shop to inquire about their services can give you a glimpse of how they treat customers. Does the business provide a written estimate? The business should complete a written estimate and request your signature prior to starting any repairs on your car. Does the business offer a warranty? Most auto repair businesses offer a warranty on parts and labor and the warranty is usually in writing or posted in the waiting area. Does the business have a list of satisfied customers or references that it is willing to give you?

Satisfied customers and recommendations from family, friends and neighbors are helpful in finding a good shop. Many auto repair facilities also have company websites that are worth checking out as they often include testimonials and additional information about the business.

About the Car Care Council:

The Car Care Council is the source of information for the "Be Car Care Aware" consumer education campaign promoting the benefits of regular vehicle care, maintenance and repair to consumers. For the latest car care news, visit the council's online media room at http://media.carcare.org. To order a free copy of the popular Car Care Guide, visit the council's consumer education website at www.carcare.org.

