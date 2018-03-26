Late-Stage ACMPR applicant, Canary, enters 'active review' with Health Canada

Construction at Canary's 40,000 sq ft, Norfolk County facility is underway. Once complete, Canary will submit an evidence package to Health Canada demonstrating its adherence to the ACMPR, and its readiness to begin cultivating cannabis.

"This progress represents a significant milestone for Canary and our shareholders. It proves that Canary, including our industry network, have excellent people who plan thoughtfully, manage our development following our timelines, stay focused on our plans, and keep us on track for both our cultivation as well as our subsequent sale licenses," said Randall MacLeod, CEO of Canary Rx Inc.

About Canary RX Inc.

Canary Rx Inc. ("Canary") is a late-stage Licensed Producer ("LP") applicant, under the ACMPR, in active review with Health Canada. Situated in Ontario's Garden, Norfolk County, Canary lies nestled amongst the shores of Lake Erie in a vibrant, agricultural community. Our 40,000 sq. ft. facility is engineered to meet strict quality control standards and will be equipped with the latest environmental control technology. Once complete, it's expected to produce 3,600kg of cannabis per year.

Canary is currently positioning itself as a premium cannabis lifestyle brand, with a focus on producing pure, curated, cannabis products. Our modern, minimalist branding will grow with the company, and evolving social and political conditions, situating us to appeal to medical as well as to recreational markets.

SOURCE Canary RX Inc.