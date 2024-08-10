Late Stage Asset Management Investors Have Opportunity to Lead The Late Stage Asset Management, LLC Securities Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of Pre-IPO shares through funds issued by Late Stage Asset Management, LLC between March 2019 and March 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important September 30, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline.

So what: If you purchased Pre-IPO shares through funds issued by Late Stage Asset Management, LLC between March 2019 and March 2023, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next: To join the Late Stage class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=27548 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 30, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Details of the case: According to the complaint, during the Class Period, the defendants orchestrated a scheme whereby a network of unregistered sales agents fraudulently offered and sold retail investors purportedly "no-fee" unregistered securities in private (Pre-IPO) companies, which turned out to have artificial prices inflated with fees that the defendants took as profit. The complaint further alleges that the defendants made numerous false and misleading statements during the sale of these illegal, unregistered securities in violation of the federal securities laws.

To join the Late Stage class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=27548 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

[email protected]

www.rosenlegal.com

SOURCE THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P. A.