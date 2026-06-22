Later Appoints Sofia Hernandez to Board of Directors, Deepening Expertise in Creator Economy

The new appointment brings a former TikTok marketing executive to Later's board as Later continues to see record year-over-year growth.

BOSTON, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Later, the world's most intelligent influencer marketing company, today announced the appointment of Sofia Hernandez, former global head of marketing and partnerships at TikTok, to its Board of Directors.

Hernandez is a globally recognized marketing executive whose 20-year career has been defined by building lasting connections between the world's most recognized brands and the audiences that love them, consistently delivering results through periods of significant industry change. Most recently, Hernandez held a global executive role at TikTok, where she helped build the platform from the ground up, leading marketing efforts, commercial partnerships, and product marketing through one of the most transformative growth periods in social media history. Her work was instrumental in driving monetization for both brands and creators, shaping how they connect, create, and earn on the platform today.

"Later is on a mission to drive the greatest returns for marketers and the highest earning potential for every creator," said Scott Sutton, chief executive officer of Later. "Sofia has always been at the forefront of marketing, leading brands and creators through some of the most significant shifts in how they grow together. We are thrilled to add her experience, perspective, and passion to Later's leadership as we scale."

Sofia's appointment comes as Later strengthens its position as the world's most intelligent influencer marketing company. Later recently surpassed $2.9 billion in verified influencer-driven purchases, achieved a record quarter for enterprise client growth, and expanded its data-driven offerings with the launch of creator AEO, an industry-leading Answer Engine Optimization designed to help brands improve visibility, recommendation, and share of voice across AI-powered search.

"Later is building something rare: a company that combines first-party data, intelligent AI, and creative expertise to make creator marketing outperform every other performance channel," said Sofia Hernandez, board member at Later. "I've watched this space through the agency, platform, and creator lens for a long time, and Later is where I see the industry going. I'm excited to join the team and get to work on their mission."

About Later

Later is the world's most intelligent influencer marketing company, delivering the predictable performance enterprise brands demand and the reliable revenue creators deserve. Its AI-powered technology draws from a decade of creator, content, and commerce data from billions of social interactions, $2.9B+ in influencer-driven purchases, and deep integrations with Meta, TikTok, and more. With its team of high-touch strategists, Later delivers campaigns that look like art and perform like science. Trusted by global leaders like Nike, Southwest Airlines, and Unilever, Later is where the creator economy meets the bottom line. Learn more at later.com.

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SOURCE Later