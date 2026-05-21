Later Launches Creator AEO, an Industry Leading Answer Engine Optimization Offering Built for Creator Marketing

Powered by Later EdgeAI, the offering helps brands drive Share of Model growth by influencing how they are cited across large language models

BOSTON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Later, the world's most intelligent influencer marketing company, today announces the launch of creator AEO. The industry's leading creator-first Answer Engine Optimization offering, creator AEO is built specifically for creator marketing and helps brands shape how they appear across large language models and AI-powered discovery through trusted third-party content and creator-driven conversations. The launch further expands Later's growing enterprise intelligence and AI capabilities, enabling brands to forecast and optimize influencer marketing performance using first-party creator and commerce data.

As consumers increasingly shift from traditional search to AI-generated answers, brands face a new reality. According to research, only 10% of AI-search references come from a brand's own site. The majority of what AI says about a brand is informed by external content such as creator posts, online communities, and editorial coverage. This creates a significant opportunity for brands to influence AI-generated discovery through creator marketing and trusted third-party conversations.

To support brands in navigating this shift, creator AEO enables companies to identify visibility gaps, activate creators strategically, and measure how visibility evolves across answer engines over time. Powered by the company's predictive intelligence engine, Later EdgeAI, the offering is built on Later's rich dataset spanning 136 billion annual social content impressions.

"Consumer behavior is rapidly shifting as more people turn to large language models to discover brands," said Scott Sutton, CEO of Later. "This creates a major opportunity for enterprises to rethink how they show up online. Much of what shapes AI-generated discovery comes from creators and third-party conversations, yet many companies still aren't leveraging creator marketing as part of that strategy. At Later, we're making sure our clients are ahead of where the internet is going with data-backed creator strategies designed for the answer engine era."

Creator AEO provides brands with an Answer Engine Optimization strategy designed specifically for the creator economy. The offering includes:

AI visibility audits and benchmarking

Prompt and query research tied to high-intent consumer behavior

Creator and community activations across YouTube, Reddit, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Substack

Ratings and reviews syndication strategies

Real-time measurement for citation rate, mention rate, sentiment lift, and Share of Model growth

Unlike traditional SEO strategies focused on rankings and owned websites, creator AEO is built to support the way consumers interact with large language models. By analyzing the prompts driving AI-generated discovery, Later gives brands an understanding of how they appear across answer engines and which creator conversations are influencing visibility. Through Later EdgeAI, brands can identify the creators, platforms, and content formats most likely to drive Share of Model growth before a campaign launches, turning creator marketing into a measurable driver of AI visibility and discovery.

"AEO is not simply an SEO problem in disguise. It's a more complex content marketing challenge," said Lyle Stevens, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Later. "With creator AEO, we're helping companies move beyond optimizing content they own, and start influencing the external conversations that increasingly shape how AI engines recommend brands. As AI-driven discovery continues to grow, Share of Model will become one of the most important indicators of brand visibility, and creator marketing will play a critical role in shaping it."

The launch reinforces Later's broader mission to help enterprise brands transform creator marketing into a measurable business growth channel. Today, Later's proprietary intelligence ecosystem includes insights from more than 16 million creators analyzed, 136 billion annual impressions of social content, $2.9 billion in verified creator-attributed sales, and more than 3,000 retailer integrations through Later's creator performance network. This gives the company one of the industry's deepest creator and commerce datasets powering predictive intelligence and AI visibility strategies.

For more information about creator AEO, see here.

About Later

Later is the world's most intelligent influencer marketing company, delivering the predictable performance enterprise brands demand and the reliable revenue creators deserve. Its AI-powered technology draws from a decade of creator, content, and commerce data from billions of social interactions, $2.9B+ in influencer-driven purchases, and deep integrations with Meta, TikTok, and more. With its team of high-touch strategists, Later delivers campaigns that look like art and perform like science. Trusted by global leaders like Nike, Southwest Airlines, and Unilever, Later is where the creator economy meets the bottom line. Learn more at later.com.

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SOURCE Later