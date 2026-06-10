Later Adds Dena Upton as Chief People Officer to Drive Continued Scale and AI Innovation

New executive hire reinforces Later's investment in building the creator economy's best workplace as the company sees accelerated growth

BOSTON, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Later, the world's most intelligent influencer marketing company, appointed Dena Upton as Chief People Officer, continuing to build out its strong executive leadership team. Dena brings significant people leadership experience at high-growth technology companies and will lead Later's global people strategy as the company continues to expand across influencer marketing, creator commerce, and AI-powered innovation.

"The next chapter of growth at Later will be driven by the talent we attract, develop, and empower across the organization," said Scott Sutton, chief executive officer of Later. "Dena brings the experience and mindset needed to help us scale thoughtfully while we build the strongest team in influencer marketing."

Dena joins Later with extensive experience leading organizations through periods of significant growth. Most recently, she held leadership roles at Advisor360°, Drift and LogMeIn, where she built a reputation for developing high-performing cultures and raising the talent bar through periods of rapid growth.

"The companies that win the next decade won't just have the best technology," said Dena, chief people officer at Later. "They'll have the highest talent density. That means fewer layers, faster decisions, senior judgment closer to the work, and high-growth people who thrive. Later is building exactly that kind of team, and I'm here to accelerate it."

Dena's hire comes as Later strengthens its position as the world's most intelligent influencer marketing company. The team recently surpassed a $2.9 billion annual GMV run rate and is expanding its data-driven offerings with the launch of creator AEO, an industry-leading Answer Engine Optimization designed to help brands improve visibility, recommendation and share of voice across AI powered search. For more about Later's offerings for enterprises and creators, please visit www.Later.com.

About Later

Later is the world's most intelligent influencer marketing company, delivering the predictable performance enterprise brands demand and the reliable revenue creators deserve. Its AI-powered technology draws from a decade of creator, content, and commerce data from billions of social interactions, $2.9B+ in influencer-driven purchases, and deep integrations with Meta, TikTok, and more. With its team of high-touch strategists, Later delivers campaigns that look like art and perform like science. Trusted by global leaders like Nike, Southwest Airlines, and Unilever, Later is where the creator economy meets the bottom line. Learn more at later.com.

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SOURCE Later