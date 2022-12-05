Lateral Flow Assays Global Market to Reach $12.52 Billion by 2026 with a 4.78% CAGR

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lateral Flow Assays Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lateral flow assays market is expected to grow from $9.75 billion in 2021 to $10.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.55%. The lateral flow assays market is expected to grow to $12.52 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.78%.

The main types of lateral flow assay are kits and reagents, and lateral flow readers. The lateral flow readers refer to instruments used to read and analyze the findings of lateral flow tests. The lateral flow assay works on sandwich assays, competitive assays, and multiplex detection assays techniques. These are used for veterinary diagnostics, clinical/point-of-care testing, drug development and quality testing, and other applications by hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, home care settings, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and other end users.

North America was the largest region in the lateral flow assays market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the lateral flow assays market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The high prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe significantly contributes to the growth of the lateral flow assay market. In developing countries, the high frequency of infectious diseases such as HIV and malaria, combined with the inadequate healthcare system and raising public awareness, is projected to accelerate the adoption of lateral flow assay testing.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for early illness detection capabilities, projected to fuel market expansion. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the reported cases of infectious diseases rose from 2.97 million cases in 2018 to 3.10 million cases in 2019, a 4% rise in cases in one year. Therefore, the high prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe will contribute to the growth of the lateral flow assay market.

Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the lateral flow assays market. Key players operating in the lateral flow assays market are focusing on developing innovative technological testing products to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in November 2021, IUL SA, a Spain-based laboratory equipment manufacturer introduced iPeak Europium, a new lateral flow reader equipped with iPeak technology based on machine vision illumination principles to scan fluorescence-labeled lateral flow tests. The fluorescence lateral flow tests provide high sensitivity and specificity as well as an affordable alternative to other PCR tests.

