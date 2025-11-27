Lateral Flow Assays Market to Soar to $17.44 Billion by 2033 Amid Robust 6.98% CAGR - Grand View Research

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lateral flow assays market size is expected to reach USD 17.44 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.98% from 2025 to 2033, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is primarily driven by the rising incidence of infectious diseases, continuous technological advancements in assay design and manufacturing, and the growing adoption of rapid diagnostic tests in home care and point-of-care settings.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of timely detection and self-testing, leading to widespread adoption of LFAs across homecare and clinical settings. Beyond COVID-19, the emergence of infectious threats such as the highly pathogenic avian influenza A (H5N1) virus has reinforced the need for efficient diagnostics, particularly among high-risk groups including farmers, veterinarians, and wildlife professionals. For instance, in 2025, a case of H5N1 in Louisiana, USA, led to a fatality despite the reported use of inadequate protective equipment, underscoring the ongoing demand for reliable point-of-care testing solutions.

Technological innovation is another key growth driver for the market. Advancements in assay design, signal amplification, and digital integration have enhanced the sensitivity, specificity, and functionality of LFAs. The introduction of smartphone-compatible devices, cloud connectivity, and multiplexing technologies has enabled real-time data analysis and broadened diagnostic applications. A notable example is Abingdon Health plc's launch of Boots' own-brand saliva-based pregnancy self-test in 2024, which marked a shift from conventional urine-based formats to non-invasive, saliva-based diagnostics. This innovation demonstrates how improved assay design is enhancing user convenience, accessibility, and accuracy in home-based testing.

While the LFA market continues to advance rapidly, it faces manageable challenges related to regulatory compliance, performance consistency, and manufacturing efficiency. Regulatory authorities such as the USFDA and EMA uphold stringent standards to ensure diagnostic accuracy and consumer safety, which in turn encourage continuous product improvement and innovation. Although variations in sensitivity and specificity may arise depending on assay design and sample type, ongoing research and the adoption of advanced detection technologies are helping minimize these issues. As a result, these challenges are driving companies to enhance assay reliability, accelerate approval timelines, and strengthen trust in point-of-care diagnostics.

Lateral Flow Assays Market Report Highlights:

Based on product, the kits and reagents segment held the largest revenue share of 66.50% in 2024, due to the growing adoption of LFAs and rising R&D activities.





Based on application, the clinical testing segment held the largest revenue share of 74.33% in 2024, driven by the rising incidence of infectious diseases, increased government initiatives, and advancements in rapid diagnostic technologies.





Based on technique, the sandwich assays segment held the largest revenue share of 38.75% in 2024, due to their high accuracy, cost-effectiveness, and ease of use.





Based on end use, the hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024. The growth is driven by the critical role of primary care settings in diagnosing and managing a wide range of medical conditions, which fuels the demand for advanced diagnostic solutions.





North America lateral flow assays market held the largest revenue share of 35.44% in 2024, driven by the widespread availability and affordability of state-of-the-art lateral flow assays.

Lateral Flow Assays Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global lateral flow assays market based on product, application, technique, end use, and region:

Lateral Flow Assays Market - Product Outlook (Volume, Thousands; Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Kits & Reagents





Lateral Flow Readers

Digital/Mobile Readers



Benchtop Readers

Lateral Flow Assays Market - Application Outlook (Volume, Thousands; Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Clinical Testing

Infectious Diseases Testing

- COVID-19 Testing

- Mosquito Borne Disease Testing

- Influenza Testing

- Sexually Transmitted Infection Testing

-HIV Testing

-HPV Testing

-Chlamydia Testing

-Gonorrhea Testing

-Syphilis Testing

-Others

- Hepatitis

- Tuberculosis

- Others

Cardiac Marker Testing

- Troponin I and T Testing

- CK-MB Testing

- BNP and NT-proBNP Testing

- Myoglobin Testing

- D-Dimer Testing

- Others

Pregnancy & Fertility Testing

- Pregnancy Testing

- Fertility Testing

Cholesterol Testing/Lipid Profile Testing



Drugs of Abuse Testing



Others

Veterinary Diagnostics

Food safety & Environment Testing

Drug Development & Quality Testing

Lateral Flow Assays Market - Technique Outlook (Volume, Thousands; Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Sandwich Assays

Competitive Assays

Multiplex Detection Assays

Lateral Flow Assays Market - End Use Outlook (Volume, Thousands; Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Home Care

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Lateral Flow Assays Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousands; Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark



Norway

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

List of Key Players in the Lateral Flow Assays Market

Abbott

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Siemens Healthineers AG

BIOMÉRIEUX

BD

QIAGEN

QuidelOrtho Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

DH Life Sciences, LLC.

Quest Diagnostics

Qiagen N.V.

