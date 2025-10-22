LateralCare Featured in AHIMA and CWP's National Docuseries Showcasing Responsible AI in Healthcare

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LateralCare joins the American Health Information Management Association® (AHIMA®) and Content With Purpose (CWP) in a landmark new digital series, Health Information: Making Every Patient's Story Matter, spotlighting the critical role of health information and responsible AI in shaping the future of healthcare.

AHIMA x CWP present Health Information: Making Every Patient’s Story Matter

As the healthcare industry continues to evolve at speed, this dynamic new film series shines a light on the vital work of health information (HI) professionals at the intersection of care, technology, and policy. Through short films, expert interviews, and real-world case studies, the series showcases how HI professionals safeguard sensitive data, improve patient outcomes, and shape smarter, more connected healthcare systems.

At the center of LateralCare's story is revenue alai, its flagship Agentic AI platform for revenue cycle management. Purpose-built to strengthen financial performance while safeguarding data integrity, revenue alai unites machine learning, advanced analytics, and automation to give healthcare organizations unmatched visibility across their revenue cycle.

Revenue alai extends beyond revenue cycle automation, acting as an intelligent integration layer that links billing, compliance, and health information management systems through a unified platform with real-time and predictive analytics. It helps:

Identify and address inefficiencies and revenue leakage before they impact the bottom line.





before they impact the bottom line. Predict and prevent denials using contextual AI trained on healthcare-specific data.





using contextual AI trained on healthcare-specific data. Streamline audit and compliance workflows through explainable automation.





through explainable automation. Enhance data quality and interoperability, aligning with AHIMA's mission to advance accurate, secure information sharing.

"AI has the potential to transform healthcare—but only if it's implemented responsibly," said Sowri Krishnan, Founder and CEO of LateralCare. "What sets revenue alai apart is its responsible AI framework, built from the ground up to prioritize transparency, data integrity, and auditability. As AI adoption accelerates across healthcare, the platform enables organizations to embrace automation with confidence. Every algorithmic decision within revenue alai is explainable, traceable, and compliant with industry standards—empowering innovation to advance responsibly while strengthening the human side of care. Real progress happens when technology builds trust, not erodes it—and this series reflects that shared commitment to creating an ethical foundation for healthcare innovation."

LateralCare's participation in Health Information: Making Every Patient's Story Matter reflects a shared commitment with AHIMA to show how responsibly developed technology can empower both health information professionals and revenue cycle leaders. By showcasing the real-world impact of responsible AI, the series highlights how transparency and data integrity lay the groundwork for a smarter, more connected, and equitable healthcare system.

Responsible AI isn't just a feature—it's a foundation for building trust, driving progress, and making every patient's story matter.

About the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA)

AHIMA is more than an association – we are a force for change in healthcare. We are the visionary architect at the center of health information equipping over 100,000 members and credential holders to uphold the highest professional standards through education and certification. We believe every patient deserves the best possible health care, and that starts with accurate, secure data. We represent the extraordinary individuals who work tirelessly to keep us all safe. Get to know us at ahima.org.

About Content With Purpose (CWP)

CWP is a strategic content creator that works in partnership with leading member bodies and associations; engaging professionals on their industries' role in creating a better tomorrow. Learn more at https://contentwithpurpose.co.uk/

For more information, visit www.lateralcare.com or follow revenue alai and LateralCare on LinkedIn for the latest updates.

Note to Editors: For additional information, interview, or high-resolution images, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE LateralCare