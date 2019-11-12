Latest 2020 Technologies for Senior Safety and Protection

Falls are not an inevitable part of aging and there are proven ways to reduce falls. The risk factors that can be managed include medication side effects, environmental hazards, and muscle weakness. Ensure medications are not causing side effects such as lightheadedness, sedation, visual impairments, or orthostatic hypotension that increases one's risk for falls. Environmental hazards that can be reduced include, but are not limited to, clutter removal, securing loose rugs, cleaning spilled liquids and foods, using non-slip mats in the shower, wearing properly fitted, non-skid shoes, and having adequate lighting. Additionally, one of the most important modifiable risk factors is staying physically active. Those seniors who are afraid of moving are more likely to experience a fall. Physical activity prevents muscle atrophy, improves balance, flexibility, and motor coordination (Mayo Clinic, 2018).

For over 25 years, Predictive Health Devices Inc. has been involved in the emerging healthcare area of proactive and predictive healthcare. Our team is dedicated to reducing negative medical outcomes in healthcare facilities and at home. Our mission is to ensure the best solutions available using the most predictive, proactive, game-changing technologies and the integration of artificial intelligence following years of research. We have consulted with most top hospitals and healthcare organizations to provide fall prevention monitoring and advice on numerous valuable technologies to improve patient safety and risk. This approach has saved thousands of facilities, and the senior community, billions of dollars in unnecessary risk and patient safety. It is estimated the total medical costs for falls totaled more than $50 billion dollars last year (CDC, 2018).

These latest technologies are going to be invaluable to seniors and their families. Some of the devices include wearable/inflatable hip protectors, unique watch-like wearables, wireless fall and exit alarms, and wireless caregivers. These products aide improvement in self-care and provide ongoing guidance outside of a professional encounter, but may include telehealth in these technologies. Each with a tracking platform that continuously collects patient data with abilities to transmit clinically valid objective data back to healthcare, relatives, professionals and caregivers. The real-time fall protection devices allow for timely notifications of important indicators of concern regarding a patient's status. By enabling individuals with the latest health technology, they can live a healthier, safer and more active life.

Our Predictive Health Devices Include:

- Tango – Active Protective Belt – Real-time fall protection wearable device

https://www.predictivehealthdevices.com

Multi-sensor smart comfortable wearable belt, detects impending falls, deployable airbags

Maximum functionality, reliability, comfort, and ease of use by seniors

Continuously logs user motion activity to review patterns and implement interventions to maximize quality of care, and sends critical data to doctors and caregivers.

- We Sense – 2020- Latest Continence Management – New Innovative Technology

https://www.predictivehealthdevices.com/seneca-sense

Offers real-time wetness events monitoring that enables caregivers to change patients and resident's briefs at the right time with compliance reporting. This also helps reduce the incidence of falls surrounding toileting issues. Incontinence is continuously monitored reducing costs of Urinary Tract Infections and Wounds. All residents are monitored via smart phone or tablet. Overall costs are reduced using less briefs and minimizing staff time and resident discomfort.

- Vyvo – Vista + - Advanced Life-Changing Wearable Monitoring System

https://www.predictivehealthdevices.com/vyvo

Measures BP, Heart Rate, Oxygen, Air Temperature, Clinical Grade EKG Analysis, (AI), Stroke Prevention, Atrial Fibrillation Detection, Respirations, Sleep Quality and Fall Prevention and Detection, GPS Location Services, HR/Mood, Energy Mediation, and Guardian Warning Feature.

Tracks and charts gathered data; Enables user-set biometric panic levels

With user approval, shares data with up to 20 others (parents, children, physicians, coaches, etc.)

- UprightVR - Technology for Low Cost Fall Prevention Balance and Assessment

https://www.predictivehealthdevices.com/uprightvr

Low-cost, easy to administer, ' pre-fall' balance tests and fall risk assessments must be easily and regularly available, where seniors live, shop, and receive medical care if Government and private fall prevention objectives to be realized.

UprightVR's mission is to "catch them before they fall" by facilitating a new balance assessment paradigm.

- LinQ Fall Prevention Alarm – Intelligent Exit Alert Monitor

https://www.predictivehealthdevices.com/linq

- Trazer – Most Advanced Rehabilitation Technology

https://www.predictivehealthdevices.com/trazer

Numerous senior citizen fall protocols developed at Cleveland Clinic; comports with CDC STEADI protocol

Designed to improve physical performance, enhance safety, and assist in rehabilitation of injury in a fun, interactive way

Objectively quantifies senior progression and outcomes and thereby increasing the viability of assessment

Nearly 1/3 of seniors living in their own home, or the home of adult children caregivers suffer from a serious fall at least once each year, most will die the first year after a hip fracture. Many may never completely recover from the injury (Cleveland Clinic, 2016). New technologies are changing the way of healthcare delivery and management as it is becoming more complex and demanding. Each of these low-cost fall products optimizes family member/resident's safety. Many, of which, are covered in the Medicare/telehealth bill. It is giving hope to the quality of life of seniors. For more information visit www.predictivehealthdevices.com.

