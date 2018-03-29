Latest achievements on next-generation broadband networks honored as Broadband Forum holds annual awards and elections

Lincoln Lavoie, senior engineer and industry lead for the executive steering body at the University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL) received a Distinguished Fellow Award for his substantial contributions to a wide range of successful Broadband Forum projects. These include the G-PON Certification Test Plan, the TR-069 Certification Testing Program, the Gfast Certification Testing Program, the formation of the Open Broadband Labs projects, and countless plugfest testing activities.

"As we develop broadband networks for future generations, these awards highlight some of the true innovation happening within the Forum and the personal achievements that go alongside," said Kevin Foster, Chairman of the Broadband Forum. "Since we launched our Broadband 20/20 vision, the rate of progress has been incredible with the Gfast certification program and FANS specification among the significant developments. The dedication and commitment of our members is vital to our success. These latest achievements reinforce the importance of standardization in a rapidly evolving broadband ecosystem."

Two Circle of Excellence awards were also presented. One went to Bruno Cornaglia, of Vodafone, who edited the groundbreaking TR-370 Fixed Access Network Sharing specification, which was completed last November, providing a revolutionary business model for the broadband industry. Cornaglia is currently editing the follow up WT-370 to add Software Defined Networking capabilities.

The second Circle of Excellence accolade was presented to Marcos Martinez, of Maxlinear, in recognition of his work on the first industry test plan for comparative tests between powerline in-premises broadband technologies (TR-208 – Performance Test Plan for In-premises Powerline Communications Systems). Martinez has also been integral to all projects around broadband in-premises heterogeneous connectivity, including technologies like G.hn, MoCA and Wi-Fi.

There were also numerous recipients of the Outstanding Contributor award which is made to individuals who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to make valuable contributions within the Forum's Work Areas. The full list of recipients was:

Marco Spini , of Huawei, for work on a number of complex topics and providing an important liaison between the Forum and 3GPP.

, of Huawei, for work on a number of complex topics and providing an important liaison between the Forum and 3GPP. Ludwig Pauwels , of Nokia, and Nick Hancock , of ADTRAN, for their contributions to the Common YANG project.

, of Nokia, and , of ADTRAN, for their contributions to the Common YANG project. Yuanlong Jiang , of Huawei, for key contributions to Mobile Transport and Routing work.

, of Huawei, for key contributions to Mobile Transport and Routing work. Georgios Karagiannis , of Huawei, for work on the Cloud-based Central Office Reference Architecture Framework, now known as TR-384 CloudCO.

The Athens meeting also saw the annual elections take place, with Bernd Hesse, of Calix, and John Blackford, of Arris, voted on to the board. David Sinicrope, of Ericsson, Frank Van der Putten, of Nokia, Kevin Foster, of BT, and Mauro Tilocca, of Telecom Italia, will also continue to hold their positions on the board after they were re-elected.

"The expertise and experience of our members is vital as we continue to evolve broadband networks and deliver next-generation broadband," said Robin Mersh, CEO of the Broadband Forum. "Without our work, mass deployment of new technologies such as Gfast would happen at a much slower rate, impacting those that depend on such methods for access to high-speed broadband."

For more information about the Broadband Forum, visit: https://www.broadband-forum.org/.

About the Broadband Forum

Broadband Forum, a non-profit industry organization, is focused on engineering smarter and faster broadband networks. The Forum's flagship TR-069 CPE WAN Management Protocol has now exceeded 350 million installations worldwide.

Our work defines best practices for global networks, enables new revenue-generating service and content delivery, establishes technology migration strategies, engineers critical device, service & development management tools, in the home and business IP networking infrastructure. We develop multi-service broadband packet networking specifications addressing architecture, device and service management, software data models interoperability and certification in the Broadband market.

Our free technical reports and white papers can be found at www.broadband-forum.org . Twitter @Broadband_Forum.

For more information about the Broadband Forum, please go to http://www.broadband-forum.org or follow @Broadband_Forum on Twitter. For further information please contact Brian Dolby on +44 (0) 7899 914168 or brian.dolby@proactive-pr.com or Jayne Brooks on +44 (0) 1636 704 888 or jayne.brooks@proactive-pr.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latest-achievements-on-next-generation-broadband-networks-honored-as-broadband-forum-holds-annual-awards-and-elections-300621572.html

SOURCE Broadband Forum

Related Links

https://www.broadband-forum.org

