Latest Book by Helmut Schonwalder (Author of the SEPP Book Series) FREAKING OUT the Novel

MONTEREY, Calif., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New book FREAKING OUT by Helmut Schonwalder, author of the SEPP book series available on amazon.

Homelessness has many faces.

So sad, hilarious, comical, yet it happened in Monterey…

…that Roxi, a waitress, age 65, but looking more like 40ish, finds her 60-day-notice-to-vacate on her apartment door.

Having lived at the same place for more than 25 years, the idea of being homeless provides enough pain for her to freak out.

don't laugh...

Working 4 jobs, she makes enough to pay a reasonable rent, buy food and put gas in her old Volkswagen Bus.

Roxi is getting prepared to sleep in her car, like many other homeless people have to do, in 20th century California, if they have a car.

An older lady with serious health issues, unbeknown to Roxi, is doing all she can trying to get Roxi into low cost housing. Will she succeed?

Not enough?

…so much more…, …to have Roxi Freaking Out!

FREAKING OUT the Novel

Paperback: 234 pages

234 pages Publisher: Independently published ( September 21, 2019 )

Independently published ( ) Language: English

English ISBN-10: 169481128X

169481128X ISBN-13: 978-1694811288

978-1694811288 www.RoxiAuthor.com

Author: Helmut Schonwalder PO Box 1390 Monterey, CA 939423

Helmut Schonwalder PO Box 1390 939423 Website: www.JUST-FOR.US

Email: helmut_s@me.com

Review by Evelyn M: Completed your book a few days ago. Enjoyed the story and subject matter. The preparation for a large dinner party of "celebrities" was insightful. I had no idea. Roxi was an interesting character and the story ended happily for her which I, unrealistically, have always preferred since childhood. Easy reading. Each chapter left me eager to read on to the next. Good job and I wish you much success. Thank you for sharing your book.

Media Contact:

Helmut Schonwalder

831.375.7737

helmut_s@me.com

SOURCE Helmut Schonwalder

Related Links

http://www.RoxiAuthor.com

