Latest Bose Headphones & Speaker Black Friday 2019 Deals: Top Bose 700, SoundSport & SoundLink Deals Researched by Retail Fuse

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Bose deals for 2019? Online sales specialists at Retail Fuse have reviewed the top Bose QC35, SoundLink, SoundSport and more Bose audio equipment Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals and are sharing their top picks below.

Best Bose deals:

● Save up to $250 on a wide range of Bose headphones, speakers & soundbars - check live prices on best-selling QuietComfort 35, Bose Headphones 700, SoundLink, SoundSport & more at Walmart

● Save up to 57% on Bose wireless noise canceling headphones, speakers, soundbars & music systems at Amazon - check live prices on Bose QuietComfort 35, Bose Headphones 700, SoundSport & SoundLink headphones, soundbars & speakers

● Save up to 50% on Bose noise-canceling & wireless headphones, home speakers & soundbars - at the Bose Black Friday sale

● Save $70 on the best-selling Bose QC35 noise canceling headphones - at Walmart

● Save up to $70 on Bose QuietComfort (including QC35) noise canceling headphones at Amazon - check live prices on QC35, QC30, QC25 & QC20 Bose noise canceling headphones

● Save up to 45% on Bose QuietComfort 25 noise canceling over-ear headphones - limited time deals available at Amazon

● Save up to $160 on the latest Bose 700 noise canceling headphones & bundles at Amazon

● Save $80 on the Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds - at Walmart

● Save up to 33% on Bose SoundSport Bluetooth Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds at Walmart

● Save up to $50 on the Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones at Walmart

● Save up to $199 on Bose SoundLink, SoundTouch & Companion Series wireless and multimedia speakers at Amazon

● Save up to $250 on Bose Solo 5 & SoundTouch soundbars at Walmart

● Save up to 36% off on Bose Soundbars at Amazon

The Bose brand is associated with active noise cancelling headphones. The Bose QuietComfort 35 II is their most coveted model although the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphone 700 is growing popular too.

Bose Headphones 700 Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones is the latest innovation from Bose. Available in black or luxe silver, the 700 series provides new, sumptuous goodies. It has eleven different levels of noise-cancellation, so users can choose the amount of attenuation that's best for their environment.

The QuietComfort™ 35 Series II or QC35 however, is still holding strong. These headphones give users three levels of noise cancellation via dual microphones to sense outside noise. It can be paired with up to 2 devices at once allowing users to switch between tunes or Netflix easily. It has 20 hours of audio streaming and up to 40 hours of just noise cancellation on a single charge.

Other wireless headphones worth considering are: the Bose SoundLink II with up to 15 hours of playtime and the Bose SoundSport with exclusive Stay Hear+ tips for when working out.

