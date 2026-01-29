Latest Burford Quarterly Examines the Evolving Economics of Corporate Disputes
Jan 29, 2026, 04:57 ET
Insights from Burford Quarterly No. 1 2026 show how leading industries are navigating
rising costs and operational pressures by more strategically managing and shifting risk
NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Burford Capital, the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today releases its latest Burford Quarterly, a journal of legal finance that explores the top trends at the nexus of law and finance.
This edition of The Burford Quarterly explores how legal finance is enabling businesses to realize value, manage risk and make strategic decisions amid rising costs and increasingly complex commercial challenges. With perspectives on retail industry affirmative recovery programs, innovation within Japan's IP ecosystem, data-driven dispute valuation and the evolving construction arbitration landscape, this Quarterly illustrates the practical ways finance and analytics are reshaping corporate dispute strategy.
"The economics of dispute resolution continue to evolve across industries," said David Perla, Vice Chair at Burford Capital. "Legal finance empowers companies not only to access capital and manage risk, but also to negotiate more effectively using data-driven valuations. This issue of The Burford Quarterly highlights the tools and strategies companies need to stay competitive as operational pressures intensify."
- Strengthening retail resilience through affirmative recovery programs
This piece describes how retail companies can use affirmative recovery programs to convert overlooked legal claims into strategic financial assets and explains why, in a volatile market, a proactive recovery strategy can strengthen margins and support business objectives.
- Financing innovation: Insights from a Tokyo patent panel
Panelists from leading law firms in Tokyo discuss rising damages awards in Japan, the growing use of divestiture and the influence of the Unified Patent Court (UPC), highlighting how legal finance is helping businesses realize value from IP assets and navigate Japan's shifting litigation landscape.
- Settle smarter: Using data-driven dispute valuations to drive better settlement outcomes
In complex disputes, where internal pressures and litigation "posturing" can overshadow business considerations, valuations bring much-needed objectivity. The article highlights how parties on both sides can use valuation methodologies to guide settlement discussions and improve outcomes.
- Building the future: A roundtable on construction arbitration
Leading construction arbitration lawyers discuss the evolving disputes landscape. Experts address emerging sources of conflict, shifting evidentiary expectations, the growing role of digital tools and how legal finance is helping clients manage rising cost pressures.
About Burford Capital
Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR), and works with companies and law firms around the world from its global network of offices.
For more information, please visit www.burfordcapital.com.
