Latest Burford Quarterly Examines the Evolving Economics of Corporate Disputes

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Burford Capital, the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today releases its latest Burford Quarterly, a journal of legal finance that explores the top trends at the nexus of law and finance.

This edition of The Burford Quarterly explores how legal finance is enabling businesses to realize value, manage risk and make strategic decisions amid rising costs and increasingly complex commercial challenges. With perspectives on retail industry affirmative recovery programs, innovation within Japan's IP ecosystem, data-driven dispute valuation and the evolving construction arbitration landscape, this Quarterly illustrates the practical ways finance and analytics are reshaping corporate dispute strategy.

"The economics of dispute resolution continue to evolve across industries," said David Perla, Vice Chair at Burford Capital. "Legal finance empowers companies not only to access capital and manage risk, but also to negotiate more effectively using data-driven valuations. This issue of The Burford Quarterly highlights the tools and strategies companies need to stay competitive as operational pressures intensify."

