Latest Canon PRISMAsync Print Server Raises the Bar in Color Management

"Canon takes great pride working to meet the demands of those who are most important - our customers," said Toyotsugu Kuwamura, executive vice president and general manager, Business Imaging Solutions Group, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Whether it's extended color control automation, performance monitoring or workflow integration, the evolution of our PRISMAsync Print Server demonstrates Canon's dedication to advance our customer's capabilities and efficiencies."

PRISMAsync Color Print Server is the industry's first DFE-embedded G7® Certified System. Operators can manage and run jobs on multiple, compatible presses through an easy-to-use approach designed to reduce errors. These print servers not only boost production capacity, but can help lower costs and increase profitability by delivering high-performance, deadline-driven printing.

"Canon has always invested extensive amounts in both technology and personnel to bring their customers a high level of color management expertise and process control to those they serve. Canon was a first-mover with their DFE, in regards to adding G7 calibration and verification to their digital presses. The PRISMAsync Version 6, a G7 Certified System from Idealliance, builds on the already existing value they bring to digital press users and adds even more extended ease-of-use features to help users easily bring prints into G7 compliance, thus reducing waste, increasing up-time, creating predictable and repeatable print after print and speeding time to market," said Timothy Baechle, vice president of Idealliance, an association that represents the visual communications industry.

Among key features of PRISMAsync Color Print Server Version 6 are:

G7 Verification

PRISMAsync Version 6 offers an intuitive interface to help guide users through a few short steps to print and measure G7 Grayscale target patches. Through this process, users can quickly identify if their digital press is printing within G7 Grayscale conformance producing predictable, high quality output with minimal effort.

Color Validation

Through this feature, the user can confirm the degree to which their printed output conforms to a characterized reference print condition. This feature provides a useful metric of media/press performance compared to industry tolerance.

Job Organization

For production environments that manage a high number of jobs, the intuitive user interface allows users to sort, search, filter, and locate jobs. In addition, the DocBox feature helps customize job organization on the PRISMAsync Print Server to the user's workflow preference.

JDF/JMF Tooling

The enhanced CIP4 certified JDF/JMF capabilities now allow communication of print job accounting information and XSLT transformations to better integrate into MIS and prepress systems.

PRISMAlytics Dashboard

The PRISMAlytics dashboard now reports even more insights on historical press performance including split reporting of color and black & white clicks; printed sheet trend; and reporting on calibration activity.

Security Features

PRISMAsync V6 expands the system administrator's control over the security policy and user rights management for the PRISMAsync system superseding even the service technician's rights. Furthermore, complexity rules and expiration periods of user passwords have been added.

Availability

PRISMAsync Print Server Version 6 for the imagePRESS color digital production presses is now shipping with new orders and is available as a field upgrade for those customers using PRISMAsync Print Server Version 5.

For more information on Canon U.S.A. and its production printing solutions, please visit www.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

1PRISMAsync V6 is supported by the following imagePRESS digital color press models: C10000VP/C8000VP/C850/C750/C650/C65

