Latest ChapStick® Balm Imparts Perfect Trifecta of Hydration, Protection and Color

WARREN, N.J., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As an iconic brand with a longstanding history as America's favorite lip balm, ChapStick® has continued to innovate to meet unique consumer needs over its more than 125-year history. ChapStick® Total Hydration Moisture + Tint + SPF 15 is the latest addition to the ChapStick® portfolio and joins the brand's expansive line of advanced lip care products as the first-ever tinted SPF lip balm from the brand, providing complete care for the lips – hydration, color and SPF protection – all in one pocket-sized product.

While most consumers understand the importance of applying sunscreen, one often overlooked body part is the skin on the lips, which is some of the thinnest skin on the body and thus requires protection. The ChapStick® Total Hydration Moisture + Tint + SPF 15 lip balm is a mineral sunscreen formulated with 100% naturally sourced ingredients to help provide both nourishment and protection for the lips. The "moisture" in ChapStick® Total Hydration Moisture + Tint + SPF 15 is achieved through ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil and sunflower seed oil. For the added benefit of subtle color, the formula is available in three shades – Very Berry, Pretty in Pink and Peachy Keen – which enhance the lips' natural tone with an alluring hint of color.

"Lip care is at the heart of everything we do at ChapStick® and we are always evaluating beauty trends and consumer needs to inform our product development and continue to deliver on our fans' lip care needs and desires," said Evelyn Furia, ChapStick® Brand Director. "With the Moisture + Tint + SPF 15 lineup, we are expanding our growing portfolio that offers products for all steps of a lip care regimen to now include a lip balm that addresses multiple needs, including hydration, color and SPF protection."

As part of the brand's evolution to provide advanced skincare for lips, the ChapStick® Total Hydration collection has expanded in recent years, featuring products including non-tinted and tinted lip balms and lip oils, lip scrubs, overnight serums and now, tinted SPF lip balms. The collection was designed to deliver advanced skincare benefits for lips at an affordable price, turning the beloved drugstore favorite brand into a luxurious beauty product. As a favorite of consumers, makeup artists and celebrities alike, ChapStick® Total Hydration has become a must-have beauty staple.

"I always keep ChapStick® Total Hydration products in my makeup kit, which my clients know and love, and it is now stocked with the Moisture + Tint + SPF 15, my latest go-to lip product," said brand ambassador and celebrity makeup artist, Matin Maulawizada. "This mineral sunscreen formula offers a smooth, nourishing application with a beautiful tint, making it a perfect lip product to not only protect and hydrate my clients' lips, but to also help them look their best."

The ChapStick® Total Hydration Moisture + Tint + SPF 15 products and the full Total Hydration line are available now at ULTA and Target locations nationwide and online for $6.99. The ChapStick® portfolio of products also encompasses beloved classics like the Classic Original ChapStick® and Cherry ChapStick®, seasonal and flavor-centric varieties and a range of premium lip care products within the Total Hydration line – many of which have been fan favorites for many years and are available at drugstores and mass retailers nationwide. For more information on ChapStick® and the new products, please visit www.ChapStick.com.

About ChapStick®

ChapStick®, the lip expert, makes it a priority to help people care for their lips all year round. Originally created in the early 1880s, ChapStick® is known today as America's favorite lip balm and there's a variety for every consumer need. As part of GSK Consumer Healthcare, ChapStick® offers a variety of products and fun flavors that promote happier and healthier lips. For more information on ChapStick®, please visit www.ChapStick.com.

About GSK Consumer Healthcare

GSK Consumer Healthcare combines science and consumer insights to create innovative world-class health care brands that consumers trust and experts recommend for oral health, pain relief, respiratory and wellness.

