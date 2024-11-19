Latest Cracker Barrel Claims are Further Proof Change is Needed
News provided byBiglari Capital Corp.
Nov 19, 2024, 08:00 ET
San Antonio, TX, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biglari Capital Corp. today issued the following news release.
As we quickly approach the 2024 Annual Meeting on Thursday, November 21st, Cracker Barrel continues to mislead investors. Stockholders do not need to read between the lines, they only need to read the Company's actual lines.
|
What Cracker Barrel Says about its
|
What Cracker Barrel Previously Said
|
"Sardar Biglari continues to misrepresent
(November 19, 2024 Press Release)
|
"Capital expenditures over the three-year
(May 16 Cracker Barrel Press release)
"For the three-year period, we anticipate
(May 16 Cracker Barrel Call – Craig
The Cracker Barrel investment into technology and tablets has been mentioned in strategic plans since 2017. Why is the Company failing to execute? Why is the Board failing to provide proper oversight?
A Recurring Theme: What Cracker Barrel has been Saying for Seven Years
Fourth Quarter 2017 Cracker Barrel Earnings Call: "We anticipate that capital expenditures for the year will be in the range of $150 million to $160 million. The increase in our capital expenditures plan includes …..key initiatives to support our three-year strategic plan. These initiatives include off-premise, specialty coffee beverages, POS system and server tablets, to name a few."
|
What Cracker Barrel Says on the Eve
|
The Reality
|
"Carl Berquist and Meg Crofton are
(November 19, 2024 Press Release)
|
The two directors presided over a near
Sardar Biglari has more institutional
Cracker Barrel stockholders have a clear choice before them: take a chance on the two incumbents who have overseen the destruction of almost 70% of the stock's value or elect the two people who are best suited to help execute a turnaround and deliver accountability and proper oversight.
Vote the GOLD Card for Milena Alberti-Perez and Sardar Biglari.
SOURCE Biglari Capital Corp.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article