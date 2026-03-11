Latest data on long-term, real-world treatment with lecanemab will be presented at the AD/PD™ 2026 congress

STOCKHOLM, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic's AB (publ) (STOCKHOLM: BIOA B) partner Eisai announced today that they will present the latest findings on lecanemab at the 2026 International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders (AD/PD™ 2026) from March 17-21, in Copenhagen, and online. In addition, BioArctic will have an oral presentation on lecanemab and a poster presentation relating to exidavnemab at the conference.

Eisai will present lecanemab data focused on real-world efficacy and safety, as well as four-year data from the Clarity AD Open-Label Extension trial. Eisai will also host one industry-sponsored symposium.

Professor Lars Lannfelt, BioArctic's co-founder, will hold an oral presentation regarding the mechanisms of action and binding profile of lecanemab. BioArctic will also present a poster related to exidavnemab in Parkinson's disease.

Lecanemab is the result of a long-standing collaboration between BioArctic and Eisai, and the antibody was originally developed by BioArctic based on the work of Professor Lannfelt and his discovery of the Arctic mutation in Alzheimer's disease.

Presentations by BioArctic and Eisai

Oral presentations

Asset, session, presentation time Presentation title Lecanemab Real-world outcomes and mechanistic

insights in anti-amyloid treatment Friday, March 20, 16:50-17:05 Safety and Effectiveness of Lecanemab in Patients who are APOE4 Homozygous (E4/E4): Sub-Analysis from a US Multicenter, Retrospective Real-World Study (LEADER) Lecanemab

Real-world outcomes and mechanistic

insights in anti-amyloid treatment Friday, March 20, 17:05-17:20 Long-Term Persistence and Patient Characteristics for Lecanemab in Real-World

Use in the United States Lecanemab Anti-Amyloid Immunotherapy:

Mechanisms and Practice Saturday, March 21, 08:40-08:55 Binding profile of lecanemab in Alzheimer's disease brain and the mechanism of action via FC-receptor mediated uptake and degradation of aggregated abeta.

Poster presentations

Asset Presentation title Lecanemab Lecanemab for Early Alzheimer's Disease: 48-Month Results for APOE E4 Non-Carriers

and Heterozygotes from the Clarity AD Open-Label Extension Lecanemab Reduction of Brain Aβ Protofibrils by Lecanemab Correlates with CSF pTau217 and

Neuronal/Synaptic Biomarkers in APPNL-G-F/MAPT Double Knock-in Mice Exidavnemab Smell function testing and Alpha-synuclein seed amplification assay for inclusion and stratification

in a clinical trial of exidavnemab in Parkinson's disease and multiple system atrophy.

Eisai-sponsored Symposium

Time Title Industry

Symposium 05 Hall A1 Wednesday, March

18, 11:10-12:50 Continue Life Their Way: Early Intervention in Alzheimer's Disease

This release discusses investigational uses of an agent in development and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that such investigational agents will successfully complete clinical development or gain health authority approval.

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact persons below, on March 11, 2026, at 08.00 CET.

About Leqembi® (lecanemab)

Leqembi is the result of a strategic research alliance between BioArctic and Eisai. It is a humanized immunoglobulin gamma 1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody directed against aggregated soluble (protofibril) and insoluble forms of amyloid-beta (Aβ).

Leqembi is approved in 53 countries and is under regulatory review in 6 countries. Following the initial phase with treatment every two weeks for 18 months, intravenous (IV) maintenance dosing with treatment every four weeks is approved in 7 countries, including the United Kingdom, China, the US and Japan, and applications have been filed in 10 countries and regions. In the US, Leqembi Iqlik™ is approved for subcutaneous dosing with an autoinjector for maintenance treatment of early Alzheimer's disease. In November 2025, a new drug application for subcutaneous formulation of Leqembi was submitted in Japan. In December 2025, Leqembi was included in the "Commercial Insurance Innovative Drug List", recently introduced by the National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA) of China. In January 2026, Eisai's supplemental Biologics License Application regarding a subcutaneous starting dose with Leqembi Iqlik was granted Priority Review by the US FDA with a May 24, 2026, PDUFA date. In January 2026, the Biologics License Application for subcutaneous formulation of Leqembi was accepted in China and in February, the application was designated for priority review.

Since July 2020, Eisai's Phase 3 clinical study (AHEAD 3-45) with lecanemab in individuals with preclinical Alzheimer's disease meaning they are clinically normal and have intermediate or elevated levels of amyloid in their brains, is ongoing. The study was fully recruited in October 2024. AHEAD 3-45 is a four-year study conducted as a public-private partnership between Eisai, Biogen and the Alzheimer's Clinical Trial Consortium that provides the infrastructure for academic clinical trials in Alzheimer's disease and related dementias in the US, funded by the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health. Since January 2022, the Tau NexGen clinical study for Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer's disease (DIAD), that is conducted by Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network Trials Unit (DIAN-TU), led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is ongoing and includes lecanemab as the backbone anti-amyloid therapy.

About the collaboration between BioArctic and Eisai

Since 2005, BioArctic has a long-term collaboration with Eisai regarding the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The most important agreements are the Development and Commercialization agreement for the lecanemab antibody, which was signed 2007, and the Development and Commercialization agreement for the antibody lecanemab back-up for Alzheimer's disease, which was signed 2015. In 2014, Eisai and Biogen entered into a joint development and commercialization agreement for lecanemab. Eisai is responsible for the clinical development, application for market approval and commercialization of the products for Alzheimer's disease. BioArctic has the right to commercialize lecanemab in the Nordic region and is currently preparing for commercialization in the Nordics together with Eisai. BioArctic has no development costs for lecanemab in Alzheimer's disease and is entitled to payments in connection with sales milestones as well as royalties on global sales.

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on innovative treatments that can delay or stop the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company invented Leqembi® (lecanemab) – the world's first drug proven to slow the progression of the disease and reduce cognitive impairment in early Alzheimer's disease. Leqembi has been developed together with BioArctic's partner Eisai, who are responsible for regulatory interactions and commercialization globally. In addition to Leqembi, BioArctic has a broad research portfolio with antibodies against Parkinson's disease and ALS as well as additional projects against Alzheimer's disease. Several of the projects utilize the company's proprietary BrainTransporter™ technology, which has the potential to actively transport antibodies across the blood-brain barrier to enhance the efficacy of the treatment. BioArctic's B share (BIOA B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

