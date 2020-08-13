Latest Dealertrack DMS Integrations Help Dealerships Re-Organize and Readjust Workflows Amid Reopening Phase

DRAPER, Utah, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As dealerships across the country look to regain momentum, many are also seeking higher efficiency and productivity as they re-board, re-hire, and rethink staffing needs for today's more virtual world. To help optimize operations and ease daily workloads, Dealertrack DMS is introducing a series of new integrations geared toward helping dealership staff – regardless of whether they are working in-store or remotely – root out time intensive, manual processes slowing down workflows and hampering the customer experience.

Spurred by less foot traffic and a shift from in-person to online sales and digital services, the auto retail industry, like many others, will have to work through an all-new set of staffing challenges as well as the process retooling that comes with them.

"Time is money and the stakes have never been higher for dealerships to optimize their workflows," said Mandi Fang, vice president of operations, Dealertrack DMS. "Whether working with a reduced or remote staff or bringing employees back on board, the new Dealertrack DMS integrations ensure auto retailers are getting the support they need to eliminate inefficiencies and navigate the uncertainty of the current environment."

Committed to giving dealerships the flexibility necessary to keep business operations moving forward, Dealertrack DMS is introducing the following integrations spanning marketing, sales, and fixed operations:

Enhanced Integration with VinSolutions: Focused on providing solutions that work better together, the enhanced integration between Dealertrack DMS and VinSolutions helps enable dealership staff to more seamlessly share customer and deal data between two of the most critical dealer technology platforms – the DMS and CRM. Helping to consolidate data entry, the enhanced integration ensures only active and applicable tax groups are displayed in the dropdown of selectable tax settings from the DMS - creating more accurate payments. Additionally, physical damage insurance information, equity allocation, dealer cash, One Pay lease information, and negative trade equity data all now automatically sync between platforms.

Dealertrack DMS and Scan Solutions came together to help increase efficiency in the parts department with Pick-It, an integrated and user-friendly inventory control and processing solution. Using printers and mobile scanners, Pick-It automates the historically manual workflow of processing orders and picking, pulling, and staging parts inventory, helping save time and eliminate errors. Dealertrack DMS Managed Network Services Powered by Proton: Providing dealerships with a more fully outsourced and comprehensive IT service solution tailored to Dealertrack DMS, Managed Network Services Powered by Proton addresses the unique needs and complexities of each dealer's business to help keep in-store and remote systems optimized for today's digital-first environment. Offering 24/7 expert-level remote support, the managed services solution delivers all the capabilities of an in-house IT department at a fraction of the cost.

"Sharing information between VinSolutions and Dealertrack DMS has never been so seamless," said Dustin Marriott, internet sales manager at Nate Wade Subaru. "With a more streamlined approach to data entry, my managers can feel confident in the numbers they see."

For more information about Dealertrack DMS, visit DMSDealertrack.com/DTDMS.

