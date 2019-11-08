Latest Developments in the Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Research and Development, 2019 Report
This report will assess the latest developments in the interleukin-2 (IL-2) research and development and explore the novel strategies companies are adopting to augment immune response and avoid off-target effects in a wide range of conditions including metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, urothelial cancers, relapse remitting multiple sclerosis, type 1 diabetes, as well as prophylaxis post-transplant and allergic conditions.
The report provides an introduction to IL-2, when the target was identified and early commercial applications. It reviews the numerous developmental programs including Nektar Therapeutics regulated IL-2, bempegaldesleukin (previously known as NKTR-214) in phase 3, ADC Therapeutics Sarl antibody-drug conjugate ADCT-301 in phase 2, Roche's fusion protein RO6874281 in phase 2 and Medicenna's superkine MDNA109 and MDNA209 in preclinical research.
The report provides a detailed description of autoimmune responses and possible ways that drug development can augment immune responses so as to improve antitumor activity and reduce the off-target effect. It discusses the safety and off-target effects associated with approved drugs and the strategies companies have adopted to circumvent these side effect. Finally, the report provides insights into the latest trends and technologies in the IL-2 research and development, including a review of recent collaborations and identifies products and companies to watch.
The Report Includes:
- An introduction to interleukin-2 (IL-2) and identification of its applications
- Insights into the latest trends and technologies in the IL-2 research and development
- Discussion of strategies adopted by IL-2 developers for the successful treatment of cancer and information on NKTR-214, a Nektar Therapeutics product
- Review of recent VC investment in this zone highlighted by Syncona and Novartis Venture Fund recent CHF35m investment in Anaveon AG, a new Swiss Biotech company spun out from the University of Zurich which is developing a novel oncologic monoclonal antibody that boosts IL-2 but has an improved side-effect profile
- Detailed description of autoimmune responses and possible ways to augment immune responses so as to improve antitumor activity and reduce off-target effect
- An understanding of various conditions which may develop as an off-target effect in the cancer treatment such as metastatic melanoma (MM), renal cell carcinoma (RCC), urothelial cancers (US) relapse-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS), and Type 1 diabetes (T1D)
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Introduction
- Interleukin-2 an Important Driver for T Cell Homeostasis
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 A Balancing Act
- Targeted Effects
- Off-Target Effects
Chapter 3 Approved IL-2 Therapies
- IL-2 Antagonist Immunosuppressant
- Simulet (Basilximab) Novartis
- Zenapax (Daclizumab) Roche
- Zinbryta (Daclizumab) AbbVie/Biogen
- Leukotac (Iolimomab) ElsaLys Biotech
- IL-2 Agonist Cancer Immunotherapy
- Proleukin (Aldesleukin) Novartis/Chiron
Chapter 4 Future Opportunities
- New Strategies to Harness IL-2's Potential
- IL-2 Monoclonal Antibodies
- IL-2 Antibody Drug Conjugates
- IL-2 Antibody?Cytokine Fusion Proteins
- IL-2 Mutant Superkines
- IL-2 Therapeutic Protein Inhibitor
- IL-2 Immunotoxins
- IL-2 Radioimmunoconjugates
- Long-Acting Recombinant IL-2
- IL-2 Based Vaccines
Chapter 5 IL-2 Watch for These Drugs
Chapter 6 References
Companies Mentioned
- AbbVie
- ADC Therapeutics
- Anaveon AG
- Biogen
- Chiron
- ElsaLys Biotech
- Medicenna
- Nektar Therapeutics
- Novartis
- Roche
- Syncona
- University of Zuirich
