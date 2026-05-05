Latest Drilling Lifts Growth Potential of La Verde's High-Grade Copper-Gold Core

Significant Expansion of High-Grade Core Across Eastern Flank

Strong chalcopyrite-rich, porphyry-style copper mineralisation has been visually1 recorded over approximately 180 m downhole in recently completed drill hole DKD049, significantly expanding La Verde's higher-grade core, at depth, along its eastern flank (Figure 2 and Figure 4).

Importantly, the diamond hole was a 175 m step-out hole from previously interpreted mineralisation.

Results from DKD039, which recorded the highest-grade, widest intersection to date at La Verde, now combined with the visual observations from DKD049, have materially extended the higher-grade core to the east. The Company is currently focusing diamond drilling on testing further up-dip continuity of the eastern flank to the high-grade core (Figure 5).

Assay results are expected to be returned for DKD049 in late May 2026.

Higher-Grade Starter Pit Potential – Another Three RC Holes Strengthen Continuity

Reverse Circulation drilling has commenced on the up-dip extensions to La Verde's high-grade core, with the first three drill holes (DKP052, DKP053 and DKP054) collared in the centre of the potential higher-grade starter pit, beneath the location of an existing historical waste dump (Figure 2). All three drill holes recorded wide visual1 intersections of strong porphyry-style mineralisation from near-surface.

Consistent oxide mineralisation (copper limonites and green copper oxides) was reported from logging within and immediately beneath the waste dump, likely expanding the higher-grade, gold-rich core towards surface. The drill holes also extended the chalcopyrite-rich, porphyry-style copper mineralisation laterally from previous interpretations, suggesting the +0.4% CuEq footprint is still open in all directions.

Assay results are expected to be returned DKP052, DKP053 and DKP054 in June 2026.

Diamond Drilling Confirms Better-Than-Expected Mineralisation

Diamond drillhole DKD040 was collared within La Verde's central high-grade core (Figure 2) and intersected multiple broad zones of +0.5% CuEq2 mineralisation from 4 m depth as it drilled towards the north-east, through an area previously interpreted to be lower grade (Figures 3 and 5).

DKD040 recorded better-than-expected results across a previously interpreted lower-grade area, limiting the influence of earlier first-pass RC results drilled on sub-optimal orientation. This has expanded the near-surface, gold-rich high-grade core, returning 16.7 m @ 0.60% CuEq1 (0.45% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au) from 12 m, within a broader intersection of 86.6 m @ 0.45% CuEq (0.34% Cu, 0.15 g/t Au) from 4.4 m, immediately beneath shallow gravel cover (Figure 3).

DKD040 also confirmed a significant ~70 m expansion of La Verde's higher-grade core beneath the eastern flank, returning 163.9 m grading 0.43% CuEq (0.34% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au) from 185.2 m, including a higher grade, gold-rich zone of 20 m at 0.60% CuEq (0.43 Cu%, 0.23 g/t Au) from 206 m.

Assay results are outstanding for eight diamond and six RC drill holes, and the Company look forward to providing further updates as results are received.



___________________________________ 1Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations. Assay results are pending and will be reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) and National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Sampling methodologies are described in the attached JORC Table 1.



2 Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the drillhole intersections were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=4.50 USD/lb, Au=3,150 USD/oz, Mo=20 USD/lb, and Ag=30 USD/oz. The entirety of the intersection is assumed as fresh. The recovery and copper equivalent formula for La Verde uses Cortadera as a proxy, which is considered reasonable given both the similar mineralisation style and amenability testwork completed thus far at La Verde – Recoveries of 83% Cu, 56% Au, 83% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq (%) = Cu(%) + 0.69 x Au(g/t) + 0.00044 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t).



This announcement is authorised by the Board of Directors for release to ASX and TSXV.

For more information please contact:

Christian Easterday Managing Director & CEO – Hot Chili Tel: +61 8 9315 9009 Email: [email protected]



Carol Marinkovich Company Secretary – Hot Chili Tel: +61 8 9315 9009 Email: [email protected]



Graham Farrell Investor & Public Relations Email: [email protected]

or visit Hot Chili's website at www.hotchili.net.au

__________________________________________________ 1 Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the drillhole intersections were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=4.50 USD/lb, Au=3,150 USD/oz, Mo=20 USD/lb, and Ag=30 USD/oz. The entirety of the intersection is assumed as fresh. The recovery and copper equivalent formula for La Verde uses Cortadera as a proxy, which is considered reasonable given both the similar mineralisation style and amenability testwork completed thus far at La Verde – Recoveries of 83% Cu, 56% Au, 83% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq (%) = Cu(%) + 0.69 x Au(g/t) + 0.00044 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t).

1asl = above sea level

Table 1. New significant drilling intersections from La Verde

Hole ID Coordinates Azim Dip Hole

Depth Intersection Interval Copper Eq1 Copper Gold Silver Molyb. North East RL From To (m) (% CuEq) (% Cu) (g/t Au) (ppm Ag) (ppm Mo) DKD040 6785907 324632 1139 60 -59 381 4.4 91.0 86.6 0.45 0.34 0.15 2.11 7











incl 12.0 28.7 16.7 0.60 0.45 0.20 0.78 3











& incl 53.7 78.4 24.7 0.55 0.41 0.19 1.07 6













185.2 349.1 163.9 0.43 0.34 0.11 0.85 17











incl 206.0 226.0 20.0 0.60 0.43 0.23 0.96 12











& incl 285.0 322.0 37.0 0.50 0.42 0.09 0.80 15

Notes to Table 1: Significant intercepts for La Verde are reported above a nominal cut-off grade of 0.20% Cu. Reported intersections may include internal dilution (intervals below 0.20% Cu), including zones exceeding 30 m downhole width, where the overall weighted average grade of the intersection remains above the cut-off grade. Significant intersections are separated where zones of internal dilution result in discrete intervals that do not meet the reporting criteria. The selection of a 0.20% Cu cut-off grade is aligned with a marginal economic cut-off for bulk tonnage polymetallic copper deposits of comparable grade in Chile and globally.



1 Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the drillhole intersections were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=4.50 USD/lb, Au=3,150 USD/oz, Mo=20 USD/lb, and Ag=30 USD/oz. The entirety of the intersection is assumed as fresh. The recovery and copper equivalent formula for La Verde uses Cortadera as a proxy, which is considered reasonable given both the similar mineralisation style and amenability testwork completed thus far at La Verde – Recoveries of 83% Cu, 56% Au, 83% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq (%) = Cu(%) + 0.69 x Au(g/t) + 0.00044 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t).

Table 2. Mineral abundance details for DKD049, DKP052, DKP053 and DKP054

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Mineral Description (Mineralisation Mode) Expected

Release of

Results DKD049 536.7 539 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/py in early mineral porphyry May 2026 539 541 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/py in early mineral porphyry 541 543 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/py in early mineral porphyry 543 554 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/py in early mineral porphyry 554 561.5 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/py in early mineral porphyry 561.5 564.1 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/py in early mineral porphyry 564.1 569 cp / py / mo Disseminated and vein hosted cp/py/mo in early mineral porphyry 569 574.6 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/py in early mineral porphyry 574.6 581 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/py in early mineral porphyry 581 582.5 cp / py Vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 582.5 583.1 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/py in early mineral porphyry 583.1 587 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/py in early mineral porphyry 587 588 cp / py / mo Vein hosted cp/py/mo in early mineral porphyry 588 590.3 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/py in early mineral porphyry 590.3 593.3 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/py in early mineral porphyry 593.3 594.5 cp / py Vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 594.5 600.5 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/py in early mineral porphyry 600.5 605 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/py in early mineral porphyry 605 612.4 cp / py Vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 612.4 617.2 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/py in early mineral porphyry 617.2 621 cp / py Altered wallrock with disseminated and vein hosted cp/py 621 623.5 cp / py Altered wallrock with disseminated and vein hosted cp/py 623.5 625.5 cp / py Altered wallrock with disseminated and vein hosted cp/py 625.5 626 cp / py Altered wallrock with disseminated and vein hosted cp/py 626 628.8 cp / py Altered wallrock with disseminated and vein hosted cp/py 628.8 634 cp / py Altered wallrock with disseminated and vein hosted cp/py 634 636.5 cp / py Altered wallrock with disseminated and vein hosted cp/py 636.5 637.7 cp / py Altered wallrock with disseminated and vein hosted cp/py 637.7 639.8 cp / py Altered wallrock and intra mineral porphyry with disseminated and vein hosted cp/py 639.8 645.8 cp / py Altered wallrock with disseminated and vein hosted cp/py 645.8 647 cp / py Disseminated and vein-hosted cp/py in intramineral porphyry 647 648.9 cp / py Disseminated and vein-hosted cp/py in intramineral porphyry 648.9 652 cp / py / mo Disseminated and vein-hosted cp/py/mo in intramineral porphyry 652 654 cp / py Disseminated and vein-hosted cp/py/ mo in intramineral porphyry 654 661.7 cp / py Altered wallrock with disseminated cp/py 661.7 668.7 cp / py Disseminated and vein-hosted cp/py in intramineral porphyry 668.7 669 cp / py Disseminated cp/ py in late mineral porphyry 672 674.8 cp / py Disseminated cp/ py in late mineral porphyry 674.8 681 cp / py Disseminated and vein-hosted cp/py in intramineral porphyry 681 684 cp / py Disseminated and vein-hosted cp/py in intramineral porphyry 684 687 cp / py Disseminated and vein-hosted cp/py in intramineral porphyry 687 689 cp / py Altered wallrock and intra mineral porphyry with disseminated and vein hosted cp/py 689 691 cp / py Disseminated and vein-hosted cp/py in intramineral porphyry 691 692.4 cp / py Disseminated and vein-hosted cp/py in intramineral porphyry 692.4 694 cp / py Disseminated and vein-hosted cp/py in intramineral porphyry 694 696 cp / py Disseminated and vein-hosted cp/py in intramineral porphyry 696 698 cp / py / mo Disseminated and vein-hosted cp/py/mo in intramineral porphyry 698 700 cp / py Disseminated and vein-hosted cp/py in intramineral porphyry 700 702 cp / py Disseminated and vein-hosted cp/py in lstage stage breccia containing clasts of intra mineral porphyry 702 705 cp / py Disseminated and vein-hosted cp/py in intramineral porphyry 705 710.1 cp / py Disseminated and vein-hosted cp/py in intramineral porphyry 710.1 714.5 cp / py Disseminated cp/py in late-stage breccia containing clasts of altered wall rock 714.5 716 cp / py Disseminated cp/py in late mineral porphyry DKP052 84 88 lu / cy Lu / cy in late breccia containing intra porphyry mineral clasts June 2026 88 99 lu / cy Lu / cy in intra mineral porphyry 99 111 oc / lu / cy Oc / lu / cy in intra mineral porphyry 111 113 oc / lu / cy Oc / lu / cy in intra mineral porphyry 113 115 oc / lu / cy Oc / lu / cy in intra mineral porphyry 115 119 oc / lu / cy Oc / lu / cy in late breccia containing intra porphyry mineral clasts 119 126 oc / lu / cy / co Oc / lu / cy / co in intra mineral porphyry 126 129 oc / lu / cy Oc / lu / cy in late breccia containing intra porphyry mineral clasts 129 146 oc / lu / cy Oc / lu / cy / co in intra mineral porphyry 146 147 cp / py / lu / cc Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in intra mineral porphyry with minor lu/ cc 147 160 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in intra mineral porphyry 160 162 cp / py Vein hosted cp/ py in intra mineral porphyry 162 171 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in intra mineral porphyry 171 179 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in intra mineral porphyry 179 185 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in late mineral porphyry 185 203 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in intra mineral porphyry 203 204 py Disseminated and vein hosted py in late mineral porphyry 204 211 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in intra mineral porphyry 211 225 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in late mineral porphyry 225 228 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 228 233 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 233 240 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 240 248 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 248 264 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 264 277 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 277 279 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 279 289 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry DKP053 DKP053 64 65 lu / cy Lu / cy in intra mineral porphyry June 2026 65 70 oc / lu Oc / lu in intra mineral porphyry 70 74 oc / lu Oc / lu in intra mineral porphyry 74 75 oc / lu / co Oc / lu / co in intra mineral porphyry 75 77 oc / lu Oc / lu in intra mineral porphyry 77 80 oc / lu Oc / lu in intra mineral porphyry 80 82 oc / lu Oc / lu in intra mineral porphyry 82 89 oc / lu Oc / lu in intra mineral porphyry 89 100 oc / lu Oc / lu in intra mineral porphyry 100 106 py / oc / lu Oc / lm and disseminated py in intra mineral porphyry 106 110 py / lu Disseminated py/ lm in altered wall rock 110 117 lu Lu in altered wall rocks and intra mineral porphyry 117 120 oc / lu Oc / lm in altered wall rock and intra mineral porphyry 120 126 py / oc / lu Oc / lm with disseminated py in altered wall rock and intra mineral porphyry June 2026 126 129 py / oc / lu Oc / lm with disseminated py in altered wall rock and intra mineral porphyry 129 138 py / oc / lu / cc Oc / lm / cc with disseminated py in altered wall rock and intra mineral porphyry 138 148 cpy / py / cc Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py with limonites in intra mineral porphyry 148 150 cp / py / lu Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py with minor lu in intra mineral porphyry 150 152 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in intra mineral porphyry 152 156 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 156 160 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 160 166 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 166 168 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 168 170 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 170 176 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 176 181 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 181 182 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 182 188 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 188 195 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 195 198 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in intra mineral porphyry 198 200 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in intra mineral porphyry 200 208 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in intra mineral porphyry 208 210 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in intra mineral porphyry 210 212 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in intra mineral porphyry 212 214 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in intra mineral porphyry 214 216 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in intra mineral porphyry 216 218 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in intra mineral porphyry 218 220 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in intra mineral porphyry 220 222 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in intra mineral porphyry 222 224 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in intra mineral porphyry 224 226 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in intra mineral porphyry 226 228 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in intra mineral porphyry 228 230 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in intra mineral porphyry 230 232 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in intra mineral porphyry 232 234 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in intra mineral porphyry 234 236 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in intra mineral porphyry 236 241 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in intra mineral porphyry 241 243 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 243 246 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 246 252 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 252 262 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 262 264 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 264 266 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 266 269 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 269 270 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 270 276 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 276 279 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 279 282 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 282 286 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 286 289 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 289 293 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 293 298 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 298 308 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in intra mineral porphyry 308 310 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in intra mineral porphyry 310 312 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in intra mineral porphyry 312 314 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in intra mineral porphyry 314 319 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in intra mineral porphyry 319 320 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in intra mineral porphyry 282 286 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 286 289 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 289 293 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry 293 298 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp/ py in early mineral porphyry DKP054 41 45 oc / lu Oc / lu in altered wall rock June 2026 45 49 oc / lu Oc / lu in altered wall rock 49 51 oc / lu Oc / lu in altered wall rock 51 55 oc / lu Oc / lu in altered wall rock 55 61 oc / lu Oc / lu in intra mineral porphyry 61 70 oc / lu Oc / lu in intra mineral porphyry 70 74 oc / lu Oc / lu in altered wall rock 74 82 oc / lu Oc / lu in altered wall rock 82 84 oc / lu Oc / lu in altered wall rock 84 91 oc / lu Oc / lu in intra mineral porphyry 91 94 oc / lu Oc / lu in intra mineral porphyry 94 97 oc / lu Oc / lu in intra mineral porphyry 97 102 oc / lu Oc / lu in altered wall rock 102 105 oc / lu Oc / lu in intra mineral porphyry 105 112 oc / lu Oc / lu in intra mineral porphyry 112 119 oc / lu Oc / lu in intra mineral porphyry 119 123 oc / lu Oc / lu in altered wall rock 123 127 oc / lu Oc / lu in altered wall rock 127 132 oc / lu Oc / lu in altered wall rock 132 135 oc / lu Oc / lu in altered wall rock 135 141 oc / lu Oc / lu in altered intra mineral porphyry 141 147 oc / lu Oc / lu in altered intra mineral porphyry 147 154 cp / py / lu / cc Disseminated cp / py and with minor cc / lu in intra mineral porphyry 154 160 cp / py / cc Disseminated cp / py and with cc in intra mineral porphyry 160 163 cp / py / cc Disseminated cp / py and with cc in intra mineral porphyry 163 170 cp / py Disseminated and vein hosted cp / py in intra mineral porphyry

Notes to Table 2: cp = chalcopyrite, py = pyrite, mo = molybdenite, oc = copper oxide/s, lu = copper limonites, cc = chalcocite, ccu = clay with copper oxides, cy = clay, co = chrysocolla. Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations. Assay results are pending and will be reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) and National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Sampling methodologies are described in the attached JORC Table 1.



Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations. Assay results are pending and will be reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) and National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Sampling methodologies are described in the attached JORC Table 1.

1 See Page 12 of this announcement for detail on the US$3.50 Cu and US$6.00 Cu conceptual open pit shells (Exploration Targets). Any potential tonnage and grade of the Exploration Target shown is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource within the target area, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. 2 Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the drillhole intersections were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=4.50 USD/lb, Au=3,150 USD/oz, Mo=20 USD/lb, and Ag=30 USD/oz. The entirety of the intersection is assumed as fresh. The recovery and copper equivalent formula for La Verde uses Cortadera as a proxy, which is considered reasonable given both the similar mineralisation style and amenability testwork completed thus far at La Verde – Recoveries of 83% Cu, 56% Au, 83% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq (%) = Cu(%) + 0.69 x Au(g/t) + 0.00044 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t). 3 Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations. Assay results are pending and will be reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) and National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Sampling methodologies are described in the attached JORC Table 1.

1 Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the drillhole intersections were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=4.50 USD/lb, Au=3,150 USD/oz, Mo=20 USD/lb, and Ag=30 USD/oz. The entirety of the intersection is assumed as fresh. The recovery and copper equivalent formula for La Verde uses Cortadera as a proxy, which is considered reasonable given both the similar mineralisation style and amenability testwork completed thus far at La Verde – Recoveries of 83% Cu, 56% Au, 83% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq (%) = Cu(%) + 0.69 x Au(g/t) + 0.00044 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t).

1 Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the drillhole intersections were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=4.50 USD/lb, Au=3,150 USD/oz, Mo=20 USD/lb, and Ag=30 USD/oz. The entirety of the intersection is assumed as fresh. The recovery and copper equivalent formula for La Verde uses Cortadera as a proxy, which is considered reasonable given both the similar mineralisation style and amenability testwork completed thus far at La Verde – Recoveries of 83% Cu, 56% Au, 83% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq (%) = Cu(%) + 0.69 x Au(g/t) + 0.00044 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t).



2 Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations. Assay results are pending and will be reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) and National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Sampling methodologies are described in the attached JORC Table 1.

1 Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the drillhole intersections were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=4.50 USD/lb, Au=3,150 USD/oz, Mo=20 USD/lb, and Ag=30 USD/oz. The entirety of the intersection is assumed as fresh. The recovery and copper equivalent formula for La Verde uses Cortadera as a proxy, which is considered reasonable given both the similar mineralisation style and amenability testwork completed thus far at La Verde – Recoveries of 83% Cu, 56% Au, 83% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq (%) = Cu(%) + 0.69 x Au(g/t) + 0.00044 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t)



2 Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations. Assay results are pending and will be reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) and National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Sampling methodologies are described in the attached JORC Table

Qualifying Statements

Conceptual Open Pit Shells

Conceptual open pit shells represent Exploration Targets as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code). They are based on completed exploration activities reported in the announcement released 19 May 2025 ('Hot Chili Announces Latest Drill Results for La Verde, Doubling Porphyry Discovery Footprint').

The conceptual open pit shells were generated using copper (Cu) prices of US$3.50/lb Cu and US$6.00/lb Cu on a series of nested Cu grade shells. Other input parameters informing the conceptual open-pit shells (pit slope angles, mining cost, processing cost, etc.) were derived from values reported in the March 2025 Costa Fuego Pre-feasibility Study and are considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation encountered at the La Verde Cu-Au porphyry discovery.

Any potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target shown is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource within the target area, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.

Further exploration activities are detailed in this announcement and include (but may not necessarily be limited to) a program of diamond drillholes aiming to extend the mineralised footprint at La Verde. Drilling commenced on 22 September 2025, with the length of the program dependent on a number of considerations including (but not limited to) the results of the exploration activities and regulatory applications and approvals.

Qualified Person – NI 43-101

The technical information in this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Christian Easterday, MAIG, Hot Chili's Managing Director and a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. For further information, please refer to the Company's technical report titled "Costa Fuego Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Feasibility Study", with an effective date of 27 March 2025, a copy of which is available for review under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Competent Person – JORC

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results and Exploration Targets for the La Verde project is based upon information compiled by Mr Christian Easterday, the Managing Director and a full-time employee of Hot Chili Limited, who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Easterday has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a 'Competent Person' as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code). Mr Easterday consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this announcement relating to previously reported Exploration Results for La Verde was previously reported in the Company's announcements 'Hot Chili Confirms Major Cu-Au Porphyry Discovery at La Verde', 'Hot Chili Announces Latest Drill Results for La Verde, Doubling Porphyry Discovery Footprint', 'District-Scale Porphyry Cluster Potential Emerging at La Verde Cu-Au Discovery', 'First Diamond Drillhole Confirms Gold-Rich Major Copper Discovery in Coastal Chile', 'Near-Surface Higher-Grade Core Confirmed at La Verde', 'Rapid Growth of High Grade Core Continues at La Verde', 'Shallow High Grade Results Continue at La Verde' and 'Hot Chili Confirms Major High-Grade Extension at La Verde' released to ASX on 26 February 2024, 19 May 2025, 29 May 2025, 27 November 2025, 10 December 2025, 20 January 2026, 16 February 2026 and 8 April 2026, respectively, which are available to view on the Company's website at www.hotchili.net.au/investors/investor-centre/market-announcements. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements.

Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this announcement.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain statements that are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and Australian securities legislation (each, a "forward-looking statement"). Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations, forecasts, and projections with respect to future events, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and are based on certain assumptions. No assurance can be given that these expectations, forecasts, or projections will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking statements included in this announcement should not be unduly relied upon. Forward-looking information is by its nature prospective and requires the Company to make certain assumptions and is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "estimate", "expansion", "expectations", likely", "may", "plan", "potential", "project", "reinforce", "large-scale", "could", "should", "will", "would", variants of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements within this announcement are based on information currently available and what management believes are reasonable assumptions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement.

In this announcement, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the potential of the La Verde discovery; regulatory applications and approvals; the timing and results of future economic studies; and the Company's future exploration and other business plans.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection contained in the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including, but not limited to, the following material factors: the ability of drilling and other exploration activities to accurately predict mineralisation; operational risks; risks related to the cost estimates of exploration; sovereign risks associated with the Company's operations in Chile; changes in estimates of mineral resources or mineral reserves of properties where the Company holds interests; recruiting qualified personnel and retaining key personnel; future financial needs and availability of adequate financing; fluctuations in mineral prices; market volatility; exchange rate fluctuations; ability to exploit successful discoveries; the production at or performance of properties where the Company holds interests; ability to retain title to mining concessions; environmental risks; financial failure or default of joint venture partners, contractors or service providers; competition risks; economic and market conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described elsewhere in this announcement and elsewhere in the Company's public disclosure record.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based upon assumptions which the Company believes to be reasonable, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, the Company has made assumptions regarding: future commodity prices and demand; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of capital expenditures; future currency exchange and interest rates; the impact of increasing competition; general conditions in economic and financial markets; availability of drilling and related equipment; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; future tax rates; future operating costs; availability of future sources of funding; ability to obtain financing; and assumptions underlying estimates related to adjusted funds from operations. The Company has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this announcement to provide investors with a more complete perspective on the Company's future operations, and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made herein, please refer to the public disclosure record of the Company, including the Company's most recent Annual Report, which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all those factors or to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and are made as of the date of this announcement. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise. Investors should read this entire announcement and consult their own professional advisors to ascertain and assess the income tax and legal risks and other aspects of an investment in the Company.

Appendix 1. JORC Code Table 1 for Domeyko Project (including the La Verde Porphyry)

The following table provides a summary of important assessment and reporting criteria used for the reporting of Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves in accordance with the Table 1 checklist in the Australasian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Minerals Resources and Ore Reserves (The JORC Code, 2012 Edition).

The follow list provides the names and the sections for Competent Person responsibilities:

Section 1 and 2: C. Easterday - MAIG (Hot Chili Limited)

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

SOURCE Hot Chili Limited