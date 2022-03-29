Latest eBook From The Grossman Group Shares the Secrets To Impactful Internal Communication In the Complicated World Of Healthcare

CHICAGO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has pushed those in the healthcare industry to their limits, requiring them to work around the clock to stabilize patients, discover new therapies, support those with non-COVID conditions, and/or produce life-saving vaccines at warp speed. With the stakes, level of complexity and pace of working in healthcare only intensified by the pandemic, an already stressed workforce is looking to employers for clarity, guidance, support, and connectedness—meeting those critical employee needs starts with impactful internal communication.

Internal Communications as a Differentiator for Healthcare Post-Pandemic - The Grossman Group

In an eBook released this month, a prominent Chicago-based leadership and communications consultancy – The Grossman Group – addresses how better communication customized to the unique needs of employees across the healthcare arena can bring real clarity on what their priorities should be, how their daily work links to broader organizational strategy, and the role that communication plays in driving employee engagement and building culture. The eBook also shares key steps to take when developing a truly meaningful communication plan that addresses both business outcomes and employee needs.

The eBook, Internal Communications as a Differentiator for Healthcare Post-Pandemic, speaks to the challenges leaders face in today's dynamic and digital healthcare environment.

"While healthcare will always be complex, there's an opportunity to break through the communication clutter and make outstanding employee communication a real priority within an industry that centers around people," said David Grossman, founder and CEO of The Grossman Group and a foremost expert on leadership and communication. "This eBook helps put a spotlight on the communication strategies that are often overlooked or undervalued. Effective internal communication can definitely contribute to greater engagement, productivity and organizational performance. This resource helps you get there."

The new eBook offers communications leaders a turnkey guide for revamping their internal communication efforts to meet the unique needs of healthcare employees working in today's unprecedented environment, including:

Core challenges in today's healthcare business environment and what that means for communicators

Communication's role in business strategy (and why strategies fail)

The impact of poor communications on business overall, and tips for how to turn it around

New data on leaders and their real ability to build trust in corporate America today

The latest approach to building an effective and realistic Employee-Employer Contract within healthcare

The multitude of benefits from better communication inside the healthcare industry

Download a free copy of the eBook here.

About The Grossman Group

The Grossman Group is an award-winning Chicago-based communications consultancy focusing on organizational consulting, strategic leadership development and internal communication. A certified diversity supplier, The Grossman Group works closely with Fortune 500 companies and other organizations including Abbott, Allstate, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Kaiser Permanente, Lockheed Martin and Novartis, among others.

About David Grossman

A leading consultant, speaker and author, David Grossman ABC, APR, Fellow PRSA, CSP is one of America's foremost authorities on communication and leadership inside organizations. He is Founder and CEO of The Grossman Group. A source to media, David provides expert commentary and analysis on employee and leadership issues. He's been featured on "NBC Nightly News," WSJ.com, Today.com, in the Chicago Tribune, the World Economic Forum, LA Times, and CBS MoneyWatch, among others. His latest award-winning book, "Heart First: Lasting Leader Lessons from a Year that Changed Everything" features interviews with 30+ leaders inside a variety of organizations, each of whom share extraordinarily candid insights and unique leadership lessons.

Contact: Kayla Ellsworth

The Grossman Group

312.927.4588 | [email protected]

SOURCE The Grossman Group