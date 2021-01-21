Latest Employee Experience Research Finds That 80% of Organisations Feel Employee Mental Health Has Been Negatively Impacted by the Events of 2020

BRISTOL, United Kingdom, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive in-depth report into the response of businesses and their employees to the Covid-19 pandemic has been published by Bristol based employee experience agency, Home in association with Inspiring Workplaces.

The international research, known as Roundel 2021, surveyed 634 professionals at over 600 organisations around the world. The report identifies trends in how employees have experienced the world of work and the changing practices and priorities of employers during the year in which everything changed.

Home

With organisations grappling with some of the biggest challenges they have ever faced, moving to remote working models, delivering 'Business as Usual' or pivoting offerings to stay relevant, all whilst working from kitchen tables, bedrooms and home schooling children, 2020 changed the employee experience like never before.

The research has identified the toll that the pandemic has taken on people's mental health, with 80% of organisations reporting that employee mental health has been negatively impacted. It has also found that only 61% of organisations are doing more to support employee mental health.

This increased flexibility is not expected to have a negative impact on businesses in terms how we work together, productivity and culture. For the majority of organisations (80%), increased flexibility has not hurt their businesses and had either no impact, or a positive impact on productivity, collaboration, innovation, empowerment, engagement and culture (as shown below).

Home's Co-Managing Director's Hattie Roche and Liz Clover commented:

"Today's leadership teams understand that delivering exceptional employee experience is a critical business investment. So, as the new hybrid working models start to emerge in a post-pandemic future, we hope Roundel 2021's data and insights inspires their community to build the right business case and strategies to design a different type of employee experience. One that will truly transform the world of work."

Headline findings:

80% respondents agree employee mental health has been negatively impacted by the events of 2020

But only 61% of organisations are doing more to support employee mental health

91% of organisations are offering more flexibility in how, when and where work gets done

8/10 organisations say increased flexibility hasn't hurt their business

For the majority of organisations, remote working was seen to have either no impact or a positive impact on productivity, collaboration, innovation, empowerment, engagement and culture.

87% reported either no/positive impact on empowerment



81% reported either no/positive impact on innovation



79% reported either no/positive impact on productivity



78% reported either no/positive impact on culture



77% reported either no/positive impact on engagement



71% reported either no/positive impact on collaboration

A quarter of organisations are having more Diversity and Inclusion conversations

54% believe that increased flexibility will be the biggest long-term trend to emerge from the pandemic.

Aimed at employee experience specialists, HR and internal communications teams and employee engagement professionals, Roundel 2021 is an invaluable resource for teams making their 2021 plans and setting priorities.

For further information and interviews with Hattie Roche (Home), Liz Clover (Home) or Matt Manners (Inspiring Workplaces) please call Hattie Roche on +447850491827.

Related Images

roundel-2021.jpg

Roundel 2021

Related Links

Download the report here

SOURCE Home