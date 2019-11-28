Latest Fitbit Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Fitbit Charge 3, Versa 2, Alta HR & Flex Fitness Tracker Sales Rounded Up by Consumer Walk

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All the best Fitbit fitness tracker deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 are being listed on this page. The team of deal trackers at Consumer Walk are updating their list of the top Fitbit Versa 2, Versa Lite, Charge 3, Charge 2 deals and more regularly. Find links to the latest deals below.

Best Fitbit deals:

● Fitbit Charge 3 on sale now at Fitbit.com

● Save up to $50 on the brand new Fitbit Versa 2 - check the latest deals on the Versa 2 and Versa 2 Special Edition smartwatches at Walmart

● Save up to $35 on Fitbit Versa 2, Versa & Versa Lite smartwatches at Amazon - check deals on the latest Fitbit Versa 2 and Versa smartwatches

● Save up to $33 on the Fitbit Charge 2 at Amazon

● Save up to $30 on the Fitbit Alta HR activity tracker - on sale now at Amazon

● Save up to $30 on Fitbit Ionic smartwatch - at Walmart

● Save on Fitbit Aria smart scales - check the latest deals available on Fitbit Aria 2 & Aria Air smart scales at Amazon

● Save up to 43% on a wide range of Fitbit Versa, Ionic, Charge, Alta & Surge activity trackers & smartwatches at Amazon - savings available on top rated Fitbit activity trackers and smartwatches

● Save up to 75% on the latest Fitbit smartwatches, activity trackers & bands at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on the latest Fitbit models such as the Versa 2, Charge 3 & more top-rated activity tracker

● Save up to $50 on Fitbit Versa 2, Ionic & more Fitbit models - check the full range of Fitbit activity trackers, smartwatches & smart scales on sale at the Fitbit online store

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Fitbit Versa 2, Versa, Versa Lite, and Alta HR are smartwatches more than actual sports watches like the Fitbit Charge 3 and Charge 2. The Alta HR and Flex are both fitness trackers while the Fitbit Ace is an activity tracker for kids. The Fitbit Aria is a smart weighing scale that syncs with the Fitbit dashboard for regular monitoring and recording.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Consumer Walk