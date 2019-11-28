Latest Fitbit Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: List of Fitbit Alta HR, Charge 3, Versa 2, Versa Lite & Blaze Fitness Tracker Deals by Deal Stripe
Nov 28, 2019, 12:00 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitbit Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals are here. Find the latest savings on best-selling Fitbit Versa 2, Versa Lite, Versa, Charge 2, Ace, Flex and Aria smart scales and fitness trackers listed below by the deals experts at Deal Stripe.
Best Fitbit deals:
- Save up to 75% on the latest Fitbit smartwatches, activity trackers & bands at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on the latest Fitbit models such as the Versa 2, Charge 3 & more top-rated activity tracker
- Save up to $50 on Fitbit Versa 2, Ionic & more Fitbit models - check the full range of Fitbit activity trackers, smartwatches & smart scales on sale at the Fitbit online store
- Save up to 43% on a wide range of Fitbit Versa, Ionic, Charge, Alta & Surge activity trackers & smartwatches at Amazon
- Save up to $50 on the all new Fitbit Versa 2 - at Fitbit.com
- Fitbit Charge 3 on sale now at Fitbit.com
- Save up to $50 on the brand new Fitbit Versa 2 - check the latest deals on the Versa 2 and Versa 2 Special Edition smartwatches at Walmart
- Save up to $60 on the Fitbit Versa Lite - at Walmart
- Save up to $35 on Fitbit Versa 2, Versa & Versa Lite smartwatches at Amazon - check deals on the latest Fitbit Versa 2 and Versa smartwatches
- Fitbit Charge 3 on sale now at Amazon
- Save up to 21% on Fitbit Charge 3, 2 & Charge HR activity trackers at Amazon
- Save up to $38 on the Fitbit Charge 2 at Amazon
- Save up to $30 on the Fitbit Alta HR activity tracker - on sale now at Amazon
- Save up to $100 on Fitbit Ionic smartwatch - at Walmart
- Save up to $25 on the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch at Amazon
- Save up to 30% on the Fitbit Inspire HR - at Walmart
- Save on Fitbit Aria smart scales - at Amazon
Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Check out Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Fitbit offers several health and fitness smartwatches like their Versa line – Versa 2 and Versa Lite. These activity trackers come loaded with pre-installed Amazon Alexa, Spotify and Pandora app integration. With large, bright displays, these watches assist in several fitness-related activities. Those who only require lighter features, Fitbit Alta HR, Charge 2, and Charge 3 are to be considered. Fitbit Ace is a great choice for kids, whereas the Flex 2 is perfect as a sleep tracker.
Does Amazon have Black Friday sales? The two biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year can be found on Amazon and Walmart.
Amazon reported sales of 180 million items online in 2018 during the period from Thanksgiving through to Cyber Monday. In addition to the usual plethora of discounted items, holiday shoppers can enjoy impressive new deals everyday throughout Amazon's Black Friday sales event.
Walmart posted strong figures during the holiday season, utilizing its thousands of brick-and-mortar stores to offer convenient click and collect purchases to nearly 132 million online visitors.
